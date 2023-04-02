Guardians 3: Disney+ Announces Streaming Release Date for Sequel's Marvel Studios Legends Episodes

In advance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's theatrical debut, Disney+ has confirmed the release date for new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends.

Marvel established the trend of dropping new Legends episodes as a sort of recap for audiences ahead of new MCU projects.

But even though the Guardians just received Marvel Studios: Legends episodes ahead of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a new batch of episodes are on the way for the team's last stand.

And now, Disney+ revealed when fans can expect them.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to Get Legends Episodes

A new Disney+ promo confirmed the release date for Episodes 4-9 of Marvel Studios: Legends' second season.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to theaters on May 5, Marvel Studios intends to drop the six new episodes a week prior on Friday, April 28.

For reference, there were only two Legends episodes for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The two shorts explored Mantis and Drax's personal stories since the duo led the Marvel Studios Special Presentation.

While these Legends installments only streamed on Disney+ two days prior to the special's premiere, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's episodes dropped a full week ahead of its film's theatrical debut, and now Vol. 3 appears to be following suit.

Which Guardian Won't Receive a Legends Episode?

Unlike prior installments of Marvel Studios: Legends, the six Guardians-centric episodes just may be the franchise's last in more ways than one.

With James Gunn as the new co-head of DC Studios, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is drawing to a close, and no member of the team is guaranteed to survive.

However, of these six new episodes airing on April 28, one of the most interesting - and necessary for general audiences - has to be Gamora.

The Gamora from the original film and its 2017 sequel died in Avengers: Infinity War. It's the 2014 version of herself that's now along for the ride and without any of the history or memories of her other self.

In addition, while six Legends episodes are more than most MCU films receive, the series may skip Drax and Mantis since they just received their own episodes in December.

Instead, it's more likely that Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, and possibly Kraglin, will each get their own new episode in the days leading up to Vol. 3's debut.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on Friday, May 5.