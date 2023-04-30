Disney+ Starts Streaming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Legends Episodes Ahead of Movie Release

New episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends began streaming, highlighting the characters of the upcoming MCU blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Since the release of WandaVision, Marvel Studios has been adding to its Legends collection on Disney+, offering up bite-sized recaps for characters set to appear in upcoming MCU projects.

The Legends episodes focusing on the Guardians team were teased for a number of weeks, as fans get ready for what is being called the "end of the chapter" for this iteration of the characters.

New Guardians Legends Episodes Streaming Now

Marvel

In anticipation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's incoming release date, six new Marvel Studios: Legends episodes started streaming on Disney+.

The new episodes focus on a number of the Guardians characters who have not received one of these Coles Notes-style recaps.

The six characters to receive the Legends treatment are Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Rocket, Kraglin, and Groot.

Disney+

Episode 4 follows Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, showing off the story of how this goofy human became the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gamora's episode runs seven minutes and offers a glimpse back through Zoe Saldana's character's journey from "the ultimate assassin" to a Guardian, even including the details of her death and revival seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Disney+

After being largely a secondary character in her time in the MCU, Karen Gillan's Nebula gets the focus in her own Legends episode. This entry lets audiences catch up with the bright blue cyborg, seeing her go from "stone-cold killer, to a hero with a heart."

Bradley Cooper's raccoon rebel, Rocket, is set to be heavily focused upon in Guardians 3, so it is only fitting his walking-talking woodland creature gets the Legends treatment. When audiences first saw Rocket, he was a profiteering bounty hunter with a tree as his best friend; however, this small recap follows his journey across the stars, joining the Guardians family, and even coming face-to-face with the God of Thunder himself, Thor.

Disney+

One of the newest additions to the Guardians team, Kraglin (played by director James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn) also pops up in this batch of Legends episodes. Having gone on quite the journey since the first Guardians film, Kraglin's Legends installment follows the character as this former Ravager harnesses the abilities of the Yaka Arrow and becomes "a bona fide Guardian of the Galaxy."

And last, but certainly not least, is Vin Diesel's sentient tree being, Groot. Since first appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot has gone from the tall brute of the group to the tiniest most adorable potted plant, and back again.

Who Is Missing From Marvel Studios: Legends?

With this latest batch of Marvel Studios: Legends episodes, nearly every member of the Guardians of the Galaxy team has been covered. However, there are a couple notably missing.

The two biggest names not present in this latest release are Dave Bautista's Drax the Destroyer and Pom Klementieff's Mantis.

But fans looking to get caught with this particular pair should not worry, as Legends episodes for the two were released back in November in anticipation of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Sure, these episodes will not be 100% up to date (not including the holiday-themed happenings of The Holiday Special), but they give audiences wanting to remind themselves of Drax and Mantis' stories a good enough grasp on things.

And with the Guardians team set to look a whole lot different coming out of the upcoming threequel, surely these will not be the last Legends episodes focused on the intergalactic team.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on Friday, May 5, with all of these Guardians-theme Legends episodes streaming on Disney+ now.