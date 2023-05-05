New Marvel Studios: Legends episodes focused on the characters from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are now available online for free.

Beginning with WandaVision's Disney+ debut, Marvel Studios has been adding new Legends summary episodes to Disney+ with each MCU project.

But with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel broke the mold in releasing the threequel's Legends episodes on YouTube as well.

Now, Disney and Marvel appear to be doing the same for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as all six new episodes are no longer exclusive to the streamer.

Watch Guardians 3 Legends Episodes for Free

Leading up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's theatrical debut, Disney released all of the film's new Marvel Studios: Legends episodes on YouTube.

While these six Legends recaps have been available on Disney+ since April, Disney appears to be following the trend set by Ant-Man 3 in posting them on YouTube in the days leading up to the film's wide release.

Each Legends episode highlights a different member of the Guardians, including Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Rocket, Kraglin, and Groot.

Peter's episode revisits his character's origin story, as well as his history of loss leading into the threequel.

Of all the new episodes, Gamora's may be the most important for those needing a refresher, particularly since the Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is not the same Gamora from Vol. 3.

Rocket's episode is another important addition since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to explore his tragic backstory.

Much like Gamora's, casual audiences should probably consider Groot's Legends episode as required viewing. The Baby Groot from 2017's Vol. 2 has grown up even more since his 2022 cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Of all the Guardians, Nebula may have made the biggest and most drastic arc thus far, as revisiting her journey shows.

Lastly, Kraglin may be one of the newer members of the Guardians team, but his recap shows this Ravager has still been part of the franchise since 2014.

Which Guardians Legends Episodes Are Not Free?

Three members of the Guardians of the Galaxy team did not receive new Legends episodes.

Cosmo is understandable given her brief history thus far, but neither Pom Klementieff's Mantis nor Dave Bautista's Drax received new Legends installments for the new film.

While this is likely due to the two receiving episodes last year for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it's worth noting that their recaps are not on YouTube but require a Disney+ subscription to see.

Now, since this YouTube precedent has been set by Ant-Man 3 and now Vol. 3, the question is whether Disney and Marvel Studios will do the same for MCU Disney+ series and if these character recounts are helping to familiarize audiences with Marvel content.

Fans should have a better idea leading up to Secret Invasion's Disney+ premiere on June 21.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on Friday, May 5; all Marvel Studios: Legends episodes are available to stream on Disney+.