Disney+ Releases New Season of Marvel Studios Legends

Phase 5 of the MCU is officially underway with the release of Season 2 of Marvel Studios: Legends on Disney+.

When an upcoming film or Disney+ series is set to come out regarding the MCU, Marvel Studios will usually release a few recap-style episodes of Legends featuring the characters and moments most important to the new story.

With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantimania set to hit theaters on February 17, it was officially announced that three episodes of the Disney+ series would be released to get fans up to speed on what they need to know.

Disney+‘s Marvel Studios: Legends Kicks Off Phase 5

Disney+ recently released three new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends under a tab labeled “Season 2” on the streaming platform. This confirms that an entirely new season started in light of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania being the first film to release in the MCU’s Phase 5.

The Season 2 label also confirms that other future MCU projects in Phase 5, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will also be under that tab on Disney+.

The three episodes each focus on the main characters of Ant-Man 3, with Episode 1 titled “Ant-Man,” Episode 2 titled “Wasp,” and Episode 3 featuring two characters under the title “Hank & Janet.”

As Season 1 episodes of Legends showcased the stories of each featured character, the Season 2 episodes follow the same format, preparing viewers for Quantumania’s theatrical release on February 17.

What Marvel Studios: Legends Brings to the MCU

The Disney+ series may not bring any new content to the MCU (aside from a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 deleted scene that sparked some controversy), but it still has its place and purpose in the franchise.

With an interconnected story as vast as the MCU, sometimes fans may not remember all of the important details that they need before an upcoming film or show is released. That’s where Legends comes in.

In just a few minutes, the episodes take the viewer on a ride through all of the important story and/or character moments that pertain to the featured title character.

It is also important to note that Marvel Studios: Legends is officially acknowledging the beginning of Phase 5 since these three episodes are part of Season 2. If episodes continue to come out in the future when Phase 6 starts, fans can expect those to be a part of Season 3.

The first three episodes of Season 2 of Marvel Studios: Legends are available to stream on Disney+.