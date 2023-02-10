Disney Reveals 4 MCU Movies to Watch Before Ant-Man 3: Quantumania

Disney has officially recommended five Marvel Studios projects to watch before seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Paul Rudd will round out his trilogy as Scott Lang when Ant-Man 3 hits theaters this month with Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all returning for the franchise's third installment as well

However, the actor fans may be most excited about is Jonathan Majors making his cinematic debut in the MCU as Kang the Conqueror.

Additional pressure is being added to this film as it kicks off Marvel's Phase 5 within a continually expanded universe. As many fans know (and embrace), in order to fully understand every detail of these stories, there's homework to do.

This time projects from Phases 2-4 are needed to view in order to be ready for Ant-Man 3.

What to Watch Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In order to help potential audiences prepare for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, D23's official website has published a list of projects (four movies and one series) to watch before heading out to theaters.

1.) Ant-Man

Ant-Man is where it all began for Paul Rudd in the MCU. As an epilogue to Phase 2 after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, this solo movie introduced a brand new cinematic hero to audiences worldwide.

This 2015 comic book movie diversified Marvel's collection of films. Ant-Man is light-hearted, and family-oriented, and its final battle takes place alongside a Thomas the Tank Engine toy.

2.) Captain America: Civil War

Civil War might as well have been titled Avengers: 2.5 because of how many crossover appearances are made in the film. Even amongst debuts by Black Panther and Spider-Man, Scott Lang plays a considerable role as a member of Team Captain America.

Super-sizing to Giant-Man during one of the MCU's most famous action sequences is hard to forget, especially when Peter Parker devised a plan to take him out like an AT-AT in Empire Strike Back.

3.) Ant-Man and The Wasp

This sequel actually pressed pause on the MCU. Many fans may remember this movie as the one that followed Avengers: Infinity War but didn't catch up to the timeline until the post-credits scene.

A key introduction was Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen, who is set to reappear in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Lilly also was heavily involved in the action of this film as the Pym family story became more fleshed-out.

4.) Avengers: Endgame

One of the biggest movies of all time, and it all wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for a rat. After being stuck in the Quantum realm for five years, Scott Lang's escape and the eventual use of the Quantum Tunnel (inside Luis' van) led to Tony Stark discovering a way to time travel.

Scott discovering the world five years after Thanos' snap worked as a great lens for fans to view this new, desolate world. The heart-breaking revelation that his daughter Cassie had aged those years without him was a key setup to Kathryn Newton's MCU debut in Quantumania.

BONUS: Loki Season 1

The only project on this list that doesn't feature Ant-Man. Jonathan Majors made his MCU premiere during Loki's season one finale. Instead of Kang the Conqueror, Loki and Sylvie spoke with He Who Remains, who warned them of his much scarier variants.

All roads lead to the fifth Avengers film titled Kang Dyanasty. So understanding this complex, time-hopping villain is going to be key when viewing most Multiverse Saga films.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shrinks into theaters on February 17.