Evangeline Lilly Pitches Wasp Solo Movie

After years of being a part of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man films, Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly made her pitch for getting her own solo movie within the MCU.

Lilly has been a part of Marvel Studios' super-powered franchise for almost eight years, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set to debut in a matter of days.

And while the star's hero has had her own exciting arc over that time, like getting to take on the Wasp moniker, and supposedly diving into some "dark" secrets in the impending threequel, the actress' Marvel heroine has never gotten a film of her own.

Despite this though, the MCU star is ready to don the Wasp suit in a Marvel Studios blockbuster all to her own.

Evangeline Lilly Wants a Solo Wasp Movie

Marvel

Speaking on the red carpet at the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premiere, Hope van Dyne actress Evangeline Lilly let slip that "it might be time" for a "Wasp standalone film."

In an interview with Variety, the MCU star said she was "[making her] pitch," remarking that she is ready for her own super-powered blockbuster:

"Well, I'm going to make a pitch that, I think it might be time for a Hope [van Dyne] spin-off. For a Wasp standalone film. Do we agree? Anybody? Going once? Going twice?"

Lilly also went into what it has been like being a part of the MCU for so long, noting that she feels like "an Avengers senior:"

"I had this moment when we're at CCXP, the Brazil Comic-Con, where we came out on stage and something just clicked where I realized 'I've become an Avengers senior.' Like I've gone from being a junior to being a senior."

The actress lamented that she remembers "when [she] first came into the universe" she felt like she and her co-stars were "[the] new kids on the block;" whereas now, the Ant-Man family is at the center of the franchise, launching Phase 5 with Quantumania:

"And that was kind of neat, because when we first came into the universe it was so established with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and all the original gangsters. And we were just like these new kids on the block who were trying to earn out stripes. And now all of a sudden we're in the center at the launching point of Phase 5, and it feels really cool."

Will an MCU Wasp Movie Happen?

At this point, there is no standalone Wasp movie on the books at Marvel Studios - at least publicly. However, that could all change at the drop of a Kevin Feige-sized hat.

Evangeline Lilly has played second fiddle to Paul Rudd's Ant-Man for quite some time now. So if the actress is up for a solo adventure, then why not indulge her and make it happen?

Of course, everything would have to play into the greater story being told across the Multiverse Saga (or potentially beyond), but the character is a fantastic one that could benefit from an adventure away from the rest of the van Dyne clan and Rudd's Scott Lang.

Who knows? Some have even wondered if Rudd's pint-sized Avengers will make it out of the upcoming threequel.

Perhaps if Ant-Man were to meet his untimely demise, then Lilly could star in her own film, taking Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang under her literal and metaphorical wing.

For now, though, fans looking for their Wasp fix can see Evangeline Lilly when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on February 17.