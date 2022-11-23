Disney+ Just Spoiled Star-Lord’s Secret Sister In the MCU

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to push Mantis and Drax into the forefront, and a new revelation about the identity of Star-Lord's sister may have shed some light on the impact of the Disney+ special on its MCU characters.

The upcoming Special Presentation will bring Christmas cheers to the MCU as Mantis and Drax heads to Earth to find the perfect gift for Peter Quill. The journey back to Earth presents many opportunities to find out more about the history of these two Guardians, more so with the ever-mysterious backstory of Mantis.

Pom Klementieff's Guardian was first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when the team finds her on Ego's planet. While she did help the Guardians to defeat Ego, minimal details about her history have since been revealed.

And now, a surprising new reveal has finally been unearthed that potentially explains why the character decides to return to Earth for Quill's Christmas gift.

Who is Star-Lord's Secret Sister?

At the end of Mantis' episode of Marvel Studios Legends, a deleted scene between Pom Klementieff's MCU heroine and Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 became part of the recap.

In the scene, Drax promptly asks Mantis why she doesn't want to tell Peter Quill that she is his sister. Mantis then told Drax that their only connection is "the source of his greatest shame" so she doesn't see the need to tell him:

Drax: “Why don’t you want me to tell him?”

Mantis: (shrugs)

Drax: “He should know you are his sister.”

Mantis: “Our only connection is the source of his greatest shame. I think not.”

The scene confirmed that Mantis is a daughter of Ego, thus making her the half-sister of Star-Lord.

