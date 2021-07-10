Why Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Script Made Karen Gillan Cry

Many people around the world are stoked about James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad. The trailers have gone over great, and it looks like it's set to be quite a bloody adventure. Though there's another James Gunn film that fans are waiting on the edge of their seat for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The film has gone through the wringer. Having survived James Gunn's departure and then re-hire, the film got a second life—and in doing so, the wait to see the film on the big screen was delayed for years. In fact, fans have to wait until 2023.

At the very least, audiences will be able to see their favorite Guardians next year in Thor: Love and Thunder. Obviously, that doesn't take the sting out of waiting for the Guardians' next proper "solo" adventure.

Well now, Karen Gillan is here to tease fans about how emotional the third installment will be.

NEBULA CRIES

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in pre-production and isn't due to start filming until November, Gillan revealed her reaction to first reading Gunn's script for the sequel.

While fans are still a ways from seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it should be no surprise to fans that they're in for an emotional ride.

In a conversation with Collider, Karen Gillan revealed that not only did she "read the script with Pom Klentieff," but after reading the screenplay, the two of them were "full of tears."

In fact, Gillan confidently exclaims that it's James Gunn's "...strongest work yet."

“I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

THE FINAL GUARDIANS

James Gunn has mentioned several times that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is likely to be his last adventure with everyone's favorite cast of space outlaws. It's a sad thought for sure, but hopefully, that doesn't mean it's the last adventure for the characters themselves.

Dave Bautista seems to be under the impression that it's his last film. However, that doesn't mean that we will be done with characters like Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, or Mantis. After all, there's still a reality-displaced Gamora running around somewhere.

Though, if the film is as sad as Karen Gillan is making it seem, it's likely fans will have to say goodbye to somebody. Does this mean the MCU faithful need to prepare for a big death, possibly bigger than Yondu's? Only time will tell.