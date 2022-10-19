Disney+ Edits She-Hulk Finale to Remove Spoiler

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has finally hit Disney+ and seemingly divided fans who were already at each other's throats over the Marvel Studios series. The costumed legal comedy saw Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters come to grips with being a Hulk, tackle a number of super-powered courtroom battles, and even search for love.

But the finale broke convention, showing the titular hero kick herself out of her Disney+ confines and enter the real world.

This led Jen Walters to come face to face with She-Hulk's writing team along with an all-knowing AI named K.E.V.I.N. (a direct reference to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige). The show was meant to lead fans on in thinking they were about to see the real-life Feige in the MCU for the first time, but a small subtitle mishap ruined the surprise for a large swath of audiences.

During the writers' room scene in the finale a mistyped subtitle "ruined the joke" for some fans, as the AI referred to as "K.E.V.I.N." instead of "Kevin" before the viewer is supposed to know the character is actually an AI.

Marvel Studios

However, it seems this Marvel Studios hiccup has been fixed.

A Hulk-Sized Problem Fixed

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Marvel Studios has fixed a subtitle issue found in the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law finale. Reddit user JaggedToaster1 posted on the site noting that "[Marvel] fixed the caption in the last episode of She-Hulk," editing the original "K.E.V.I.N." subtitle with "Kevin" until the finale's big reveal.

Marvel Studios

This issue was a small but noticeable one for fans wanting to experience every moment of She-Hulk's final episode as the showrunners intended.

Marvel Studios

Before this edit was made, various audience members made their voices heard, sounding off in a Reddit thread that revealed the spoiler. One user said it wasn't the spoiler that bothered them, but rather "maintaining suspense and experience:

"I agree, this isn't about ’spoilers,’ it's about maintaining suspense and experience. For deaf/hard of hearing subtitle users, if it isn't done this way, I feel like it leads to expositionary text later to say ’this was the mysterious voice from before’ or something. I'm sure there are definitely ways in which the director/producers could work harder to preserve the experience for Subtitle users, but I don't know what they are. It's unfortunate, but I doubt their best experience would be for subtitles to become exposition dumps."

Preserving the Secret of She-Hulk's K.E.V.I.N

For many fans who went in and have this She-Hulk moment spoiled for them simply because they watch with closed captions on, the damage is done. But it is nice to see Disney go in and fix something that is causing an issue.

For those that decided to wait to check out Jen Walters's latest adventure, they will be rewarded with an experience untainted by mistyped subtitles. The pure She-Hulk experience as Jessica Gao and co. intended.

And these changes are what make the streaming future a dangerous and exciting one. At any moment Disney can hop into Disney+ and change anything they want. Sure, in this case, it helps some fans avoid a potential spoiler, but it could also be used to edit literally everything.

Remember Disney, "with great power, comes great responsibility." While this time you opened up an already live piece of content and made one tiny fix, leave it there because this is a very thin tightrope to be walking

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.