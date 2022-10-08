She-Hulk’s Naughty Daredevil Surprise Explained by Producer

Superhero romances have always been at the crux of the genre, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has particularly centered around Jennifer Walters' search for love. From Tinder dates to a short-lived romance with the untrustworthy Josh, Walters has had a tough time finding the man of her dreams, until now.

WARNING - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8, "Ribbit or Rip It."

With the latest episode of She-Hulk came the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, and the two struck up quite a spark. As both live double lives as lawyers and superheroes, they had plenty in common, leading to a rather flirtatious dynamic throughout their time together.

All that tensions came to a head after the pair were done with their legal and superhero antics, sharing a night together in Walters' apartment before Murdock returned to New York City. Now, with Daredevil's time on She-Hulk at an end, one producer has addressed the dynamic between them.

She-Hulk Producer Addresses Daredevil Hook-Up

Speaking to Marvel Entertainment, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law producer Jessica Gao discussed Jennifer Walters' surprise hook-up with Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, after their battle with Leap-Frog and his goons during the latest Disney+ episode.

Having saved Luke Jacobson from capture, Walters eventually proposed they "skip all that and just..." after Murdock suggested the two go out to dinner the next time he visits Los Angeles.

Discussing the decision, Gao explained that the writing team was "really excited at the idea that they would hook up" because Murdock felt like "the right dude for her:"

“In the writer’s room, when we were breaking the episode, we were all just really excited at the idea that they would hook up. He just seemed like the right dude for her. It was like, OK, no matter what we do, all roads should lead to them hooking up.”

The head writer noted that Murdock's "charming and magnetic" nature attracted her to him, also pointing out how the episode is filled with "these little points of near misses" where "they both feel it" but neither makes the move:

“As they’re talking in the bar, he’s so charming and magnetic that she’ll tell us, her friends, the audience, that she’s kind of feeling it. But she’s not really saying it to him. Then when she kind of puts herself out there in that little moment in the bar, she mistakes the fact that he has to go run and do Super Hero stuff for him not being interested and for her misreading it, which happens so often to us in life. There are these little points of near misses where they’re really-- they both feel it, but no one’s really saying.”

Jennifer Walters actress Tatiana Maslany remarked on her excitement in bringing Charlie Cox back into the MCU with a "special" dynamic between their heroes:

“Knowing that Charlie was taking this character on again and that we got to reintroduce him through this show, the dynamic between him and Jen is so, so special.”

The She-Hulk producer shared their delight to use Daredevil in the show because his appearance "just made so much sense" and he was the perfect character to relate to her struggle:

“It just made so much sense that he would be on this show because both he and Jen are lawyers by day, Super Heroes outside of the office, even though Jen is doing it reluctantly. What better character to kind of show how this struggle she’s having is possible?”

Gao also discussed this episode's writer, Marvel Comics' Cody Ziglar, noting that [it] was written by somebody with a lot of Daredevil love." She told the story of how he "pulled a Daredevil comic out his backpack" in an early meeting:

“When we first heard that we could use Daredevil and we started trying to break this episode, during that first conversation, at one point, Cody pulled a Daredevil comic out of his backpack. It was somehow already opened to the page he was talking about and was waving it around and pointing at the panels that he was referring to. So this episode was written by somebody with a lot of Daredevil love.”

Will She-Hulk and Daredevil's Romance Continue?

The romantic tension between Daredevil and She-Hulk was apparent from the beginning of their time together, so there was no surprise when they hooked up. But with Charlie Cox's time on She-Hulk at an end, one can only wonder if their romance will continue going forward in the MCU.

There certainly appeared to be the possibility of a relationship between them, and their similar lifestyles make them a match made in heaven. Especially with the MCU yet to have many cases of a long-term relationship between superheroes, adding another into the mix would certainly be exciting.

To answer the question of where their relationship could next continue, one has to question when She-Hulk and Daredevil will next share the screens. Well, the Man Without Fear is next poised to appear in Echo, but it's tough to imagine Jennifer Walters fitting in there, so that leaves Daredevil: Born Again.

With Daredevil having already made the jump to She-Hulk's solo adventure, she could certainly do the same in Born Again, especially as its 18-episode first season leaves plenty of opportunity for Walters to journey to New York for a legal case, a superhero team-up, and perhaps some more romance.

But even if that never comes to be, both She-Hulk and Daredevil will likely be involved in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as Earth's Mightiest Heroes pull out all the stops to take down their time-traveling foe. Although the massive blockbuster won't have much room for romance, a flirty conversation or two wouldn't hurt.

Should She-Hulk earn itself a second-season renewal, Daredevil ought to come back in the picture, perhaps with a recurring role. After the popularity and excitement, he drove throughout the entire season as fans waited for his appearance, giving him more screen time ought to be a no-brainer.

The first eight episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming now on Disney+; Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in Spring 2024.