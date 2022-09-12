Daredevil Actor Teases ‘Flirty’ Scenes In Disney+’s She-Hulk

One of the more interesting upcoming MCU projects is the recently announced Daredevil: Born Again. The first of the Netflix characters to cross over into the mainline MCU, Charlie Cox's Daredevil is set to make a real mark on the franchise, reuniting with his archenemy, the Kingpin, in the upcoming Echo before appearing in his own 18-episode series.

Beyond future appearances in Echo and his own series, Born Again, Daredevil will also guest star in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The more comedically oriented series seems set to show a lighter side to the Man Without Fear, with behind-the-scenes comments and a new, more colorful super suit confirming this tonal shift.

Daredevil's role in She-Hulk, beyond being the show's biggest surprise, is still unclear, even as a new mid-season trailer seems to show the importance of Daredevil and Matt Murdock to She-Hulk's journey.

Even so, recent comments from an actor on the series seem to suggest some sort of flirtation between the Jade Giantess and the Devil of Hell's Kitchen...

She-Hulk's Cheeky, Flirty Daredevil

Marvel

During a jam-packed D23 Expo, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox made the rounds, speaking on his character's reappearance in the MCU.

When asked just how dark his character would be over on Disney+, Cox responded that he has "no idea," while also noting that "there will be a tonal shift, I'm sure:"

"I have no idea, I don't know that it will be any more darker, less dark, what does dark mean? Like where is that tonal shift that, there will be a tonal shift, I'm sure. Because we're doing more episodes, it's a whole new deal. And we're now on a different platform. But I don't know, I haven't read anything yet."

Cox also went on to discuss the character's interpretation on She-Hulk, explaining that "the tone of that show is radically different" and that this Matt Murdock was "a bit cheeky and a bit flirty:"

"What was really fun about being in She-Hulk for this one episode is that obviously, the tone of that show is radically different. And in order for my character to really, for it to be appropriate for me to be in that show, I had to adapt a little bit, my Matt Murdock. So that he was in a place in his life where he's having fun and life is good, and he's a bit cheeky and a bit flirty. And it's just tonally slightly different."

In terms of the overall experience with the show, Cox had nothing but praise, saying that he "really had a good time:"

And it was a bit of an experiment but it was really enjoyable and I really had a good time. And the chemistry I had with Tatiana [Maslany] was amazing. So if they do lighten the tone a little bit, I'm not afraid of that.

What's Going on with She-Hulk and Daredevil?

Though Daredevil's role in She-Hulk is still not entirely clear, Cox's comments, as well as recent promotional materials, seem to indicate there could be a bit of a flirtationship between the two heroes. In fact, a recent trailer even has Jennifer Walters' She-Hulk note that "This guy is really kinda doing it for me."

The series hasn't been afraid to dip into Jen's romantic life, so a potential flirty dynamic doesn't seem to be too off base, especially as the characters share the complexities of leading a dual life. While Matt certainly seems like a good mentor for She-Hulk, and possibly even (if only briefly) a slight antagonist, he could also end up being just a little bit more.

Cox's other comments leave the door open for the final tone of Daredevil: Born Again. While the question of the tone for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's new show has been highly debated, Cox's lips seem pretty sealed, giving fans no real clue as to what to expect, beyond some kind of shift.

Even so, Cox's enthusiasm for the lightness and fun offered by the show is also evident. This makes sense, with others on the cast sharing excitement over his apparently "amazing" role in the series.

Even as the lightness being brought to Daredevil's character might leave some fans a bit worried, Cox's own sureness at least seems to indicate that the beloved character is in good hands.

To really see how the MCU treats Daredevil, fans will just have to wait until the blind lawyer pops up on Disney+'s She-Hulk, an occasion that could be as soon as next week.