Kathryn Hahn’s Disney+ Return Has Now Been Confirmed For This Historic Franchise

Kathryn Hahn has locked in her Disney+ return, with a new series coming from MCU veteran Jon Favreau. Hahn made her Disney+ debut in 2021's WandaVision, playing the villainous Agatha Harkness opposite Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. She has since starred in her own spell-binding streaming show, Agatha All Along, and even lent her voice to the animated What If...? series for good measure.

And it looks as though the fan-favorite actress is going nowhere, with yet another Disney+ project already on the docket. While it may not be the project fans would expect from the MCU star, with rumors of a potential Champions or Young Avengers series on the mind, it is an exciting venture featuring some veteran Disney talent.

New set photos from the production of Jon Favreau's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series have started to make their way around online, revealing that Hahn has been cast in the streaming show.

Images from the new series, focused on the long-forgotten first Disney mascot, popped up on social media (via @DudeSkipper on X), showing Hahn interacting with an Oswald the Rabbit stand-in along with Favreau behind the camera, all on location at the Disneyland park in Anaheim, California.

The Oswald series was first reported on back in March. The former Iron Man director is set to tackle the project for Disney+.

In June, the first casting information for the series was made public by Deadline, with no mention of Hahn's name at the time. Instead, all that was revealed was that Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Skeleton Crew), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven's Home), and Ryder Allen (The Penguin) were set to play the show's three young leads.

Now though, it seems the new streaming show has locked Hahn in for the adventure, as she is on its set actively filming.

Plot specifics for Disney+'s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series have not yet been announced, but it is assumed to focus on the forgotten Disney character from which it takes its name, the oft-forgotten mascot of the company that came before Mickey Mouse and was eventually lost to time.

The Mandalorian co-creator and Iron Man director Jon Favreau is set to serve as showrunner on the project. It has also been confirmed that it will be an animated/live-action hybrid akin to the likes of Who Framed Roger Rabbit and the 2022 Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie.

What's Next For Kathryn Hahn?

Marvel Studios

After Kathryn Hahn welcomed herself into the heads and hearts of millions of Disney+ subscribers with her work on WandaVision and Agatha All Along, it is exciting to see the MCU star is back starring in yet another project on the Disney-owned streamer.

Sure, it is not as the character she is known for on the platform—that being the dastasrdly Agath Harkness. However, it should be rousing nonetheless.

Hahn has been busy over the last couple of years, whether it be in the MCU or out. She has started as Agatha in several Marvel Studios projects to date, is now working on this new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series with Jon Favreau, and has even helped launch other successful series elsewhere with work on titles like Apple TV+'s The Studio.

Coming up, though, it would not be all that surprising if the 52-year-old were to find some time once again to return to Marvel's super-powered streaming world.

The end of Agatha All Along left the door open for more stories featuring her comic book conjuror, if Marvel Studios wanted to pursue those. The biggest of these is a potential Champions or Young Avengers project.

With Hahn's Agath character now dead, haunting Joe Locke's Wiccan as a ghost, it would seem that whereever Locke's character goes, Hahn's will follow. So, if the teenage hero was begin set up for a super-powered team-up at some point, one would assume Agatha would be there as well.

Luckily for the ever-so busy Hahn, it looks as though that Young Avengers story will not be told for at least a couple more years in the MCU (likely to come some time in the franchise's next saga, according to reports), so she can work on projects like Oswald before hopping back in to her Marvel role.