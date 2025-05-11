Marvel Studios Will Debut Long-Awaited Young Avenger In MCU Saga 3 (Report)

Another Young Avenger has become the topic of a new rumor for the MCU's third saga, following the Infinity Saga (2008 - 2019) and the Multiverse Saga (2021 - 2027). Over the last couple of years, the team of teenage superheroes has slowly started to be introduced in the franchise, with characters like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) getting the Marvel Studios spotlight across multiple projects.

According to a new report, the MCU introduction of Marvel Comics super-genius (and member of the Young Avengers team) Teddy Altman is rumored to be in the works for the franchise's next phase. Hulkling's reported MCU debut is just the latest Young Avenger hero attached to the franchise, lending credence to the idea that a full-on Young Avengers movie or TV series is in the works.

These latest Teddy Altman whispers stem from insider Lizzie Hill, who told fans in a recent Q&A that his MCU arrival "is happening" and will come as a part of "the next saga:"

Q: "When do you think Marvel will finally give us the beautiful, needed queer relationship of Wiccan and Hulkling? They’ve introduced one half, of course, but they seem to be taking their time with Teddy." A: "Yes, this is happening, and it will be coming in the next saga when we delve more into the space portion of the MCU moving forward."

Marvel Comics

Fans have been waiting to see if/when Hulkling (and his super-powered persona Hulkling) will make his way into the interconnected on-screen universe, especially given how he relates to the newly introduced Billy Maximoff/Wiccan.

Wiccan took on his spell-binding persona as a part of last fall's Agatha All Along, played by Heartstopper star Joe Locke. However, one key element of the character yet to be fully explored in the MCU is his long-standing queer relationship with Teddy Altman.

Seeing as Wiccan is now firmly a part of the Marvel Studios canon, Hulkling's debut feels like an inevitability.

The Young Avengers is a group of young superheroes from Marvel Comics who team up to take on various threats from across the comic book canon. The team has been teased in several places across the MCU, most notably at the end of The Marvels, in which Kamala Kahn recruited Kate Bishop to join a team (similarly to how Nick Fury did to Tony Stark in Iron Man), but has yet to be properly introduced.

There have been whispers of a Young Avengers project in the works at Marvel Studios, with writer Rachna Fruchbom (best known for her work on Shrinking and Fresh off the Boat) seemingly being brought in to head up the title. No release information or who could make up the Young Avengers cast has yet been disclosed.