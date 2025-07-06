Agatha All Along Season 2's Chances Just Went Down Considerably

A new update could spell bad news for a potential Agatha All Along Season 2, if more of the series ever were to happen. Kathryn Hahn's spell-binding streaming series debuted on Disney+ in September 2024, picking up the story of Hahn's wicked comic book witch Agatha Harkness following the events of 2021's WandaVision series. With Agatha leaving some pretty glaring narrative threads hanging (particularly when it came to Joe Locke's super-powered Wiccan), it was assumed the show would eventually get a second season. However, that may not be the case.

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer seems to be moving on from the MCU (at least for now), seemingly pushing back any plans for any potential second season of her 2024 Marvel Studios series. Schaeffer made waves after working as showrunner on Marvel's WandaVision series, being given a shot at an enchanting follow-up in the form of Agatha. Now, the renowned TV creator looks like she is eyeing another major franchise to add to her resume.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schaeffer is being eyed as the new showrunner on Amazon Prime Video's Fourth Wing TV series.

Based on Rebecca Yarros' ultra-viral series of fantasy romance novels (colloquially known as the Empyrian series), Fourth Wing is said to adapt the story of Yarros' 2023 book, telling the tale of a young girl with a mysterious power who is forced to become one of her kingdom's fearsome dragon riders.

Breaking Bad writer and producer Moira Walley Beckett was initially set to oversee the Fourth Wing series for Amazon; however, according to reporting, Schaeffer is stepping into the role following Beckett's departure.

Fourth Wing does not have an official series order yet, and no casting information on the project has been made public. Yarros has remained adamant that the TV adaptation will happen, though, telling fans in February that a casting director had been hired and that news on the effort would be coming soon.

No official word on Agatha All Along Season 2 has been shared by Schaeffer or the team at Marvel Studios, but fans have long assumed the series would eventually get a second batch of episodes.

Schaeffer got her start in the MCU by helping pen the script for Scarlett Johansson's solo Black Widow film and writing on Captain Marvel before she created the acclaimed WandaVision on Disney+. She has since shownrun on Agatha, writing and directing several episodes on the show while watching over the entire effort from behind the scenes.

Will Agatha All Along Season 2 Ever Happen?

With Disney's renewed effort to focus on streaming projects that warrant multiple seasons as opposed to the one-off stories it had been so focused on previously, it is a little confusing why the studio would not be fast-tracking an Agatha All Along Season 2.

The Kathryn Hahn streaming series was a critical hit for the House of Mouse, and laid the path for an interesting next chapter to come with Joe Locke's Wiccan joining forces with Agatha's ghost to find his long-lost brother.

Agatha All Along Season 1's ending felt about as ready-made for a Season 2 you could want from an MCU series. Yet, months later, no word on a potential follow-up has been made public.

That relative lack of news could be because Marvel does not plan to continue the Agatha story in Agatha All Along after all. Instead, the studio may be eyeing other projects to bring the Agatha story back into the spotlight (just like it did with the WandaVision story in Agatha).

The most obvious place for this next chapter to unfold would be in the upcoming Vision Quest series, which is due out in 2026. The new series from 12 Monkeys TV showrunner Terry Matalas is set to focus on Billy and Tommy Maximoff's in-universe father, Vision, in the wake of the events of WandaVision, making it a perfect place for the story to be picked up on.