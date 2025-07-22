Agatha Harkness’ Unexpected Marvel Return Confirmed For 2025

Marvel confirmed the release date of Agatha Harkness' next appearance, and it is a lot sooner than fans might have expected. After debuting in 2021's WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's take on the iconic comic book sorceress got the spotlight all to herself in last year's Agatha All Along. The spell-binding streaming series followed Agatha and her makeshift coven of witches as they explored the mysterious and dangerous Witches' Road.

However, this was by far the first adventure for the Marvel Comics magic user, with over 50 years of comic adventures to her name. Because of her comic book history, as well as Hahn's brilliant performance as the character in the MCU, Agatha has become a household name amongst Marvel fans, something the red brand is ready to capitalize on with a very special release coming later this year.

Marvel confirmed the release of Agatha's next appearance connected to the franchise with the new Grimoire of Agatha Harkness: A Magical History and Spellbook.

The official Amazon listing for the new in-universe novel revealed that the new book from authors Andrea Hannah and Danny Lore will come to story shelves on October 7, 2025, marking the latest appearance of the beloved comic book witch.

Marvel

The book is described as a "spellbook, compiled over decades" by Agatha herself that will "take readers on a journey through the supernatural world of Marvel:"

"Agatha Harkness shares her own spellbook, compiled over decades, to take readers on a journey through the supernatural world of Marvel, featuring history, spells, potions, and more! Narrated by the witch herself, Agatha has created this grimoire to teach budding witches how to harness their gifts—but as readers progress, Agatha’s words of wisdom continue down a darker path."

It will feature several excerpts from various spellbooks from the Marvel Universe, including the terrifying Darkhold (as seen in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Agatha Harkness was last seen in the MCU in last year's Agatha All Along, where she paired up with the spell-slinging Wiccan/Billy Maximoff (played by Joe Locke). A ghost by the end of the series, Agatha's future in the super-powered franchise is uncertain, but one would expect that wherever Locke's magic teen ends up, she will be tagging along for the ride.

What Is Next for Agatha Harkness at Marvel?

Marvel Studios

Agatha's Marvel future, particularly when it comes to the MCU, remains relatively unclear. Of course, fans will be able to get their fix of the character with the release of her forthcoming grimoire, but her next on-screen appearance has not yet been confirmed.

Fans will remember that the ending of Agatha All Along had Kathryn Hahn's MCU character spiritually bound to Joe Locke's newly dubbed Wiccan character. After defeating Aubrey Plaza's death, Agatha left the realm of the living and took on the form of a ghost, offering to help Locke's magic user find his long-lost brother, Tommy.

Because of the connection between the two characters, it would seem likely that the pair is now bound (at least within the MCU). Wherever Agatha appears, so will Wiccan; wherever Wiccan appears, so will Agatha.

Wiccan's next most likely appearance will come in one of two places, meaning Agatha will likely not be too far behind.

The first place is the upcoming Vision Quest series, which will follow Wiccan's MCU father, Vision, on a quest to take down several rogue AIs. And the other is the long-rumored Young Avengers (or Champions) project that Marvel Studios has seemingly been setting up for years.