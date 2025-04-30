Aubrey Plaza Is Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Report)

According to a new report, Aubrey Plaza will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU); it is just a matter of when. Plaza made her MCU debut in 2024's Agatha All Along, joining Kathryn Hahn's on-screen coven as the mysterious witch with a history, Rio Vidal. However, throughout the series, it was revealed that she was actually the entity known as Death, being killed off in the Season finale.

While Plaza's MCU character is technically dead in the super-powered franchise, a new report indicated that the Marvel Studios witch has a future in the series, but it has not yet been announced. Whether she will ever return to the MCU has been a hot topic of conversation since the end of Agatha All Along, and this could be the hint that fans have been waiting for.

Speaking as a part of a late April Q&A, The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill revealed she has heard that the MCU has more in store for Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal/Death. "We've heard she'll be back," Hill remarked when asked by a fan about the character's future in the franchise:

Q: "Hi Lizzie, I'm so glad you had the opportunity to answer our questions! What can you tell us about Death? Will Rio return? After 'Agatha All Along,' I would really like to see a fairly powerful character in the foreseeable future." A: "We've heard she'll be back."

Plaza's character has not been seen or heard from in the MCU since her death at the end of Agatha All Along; however, she has been previously rumored to pop up at some point on the Marvel Studios slate.

Rumors dating back to September 2024 have teased a future for Rio/Death beyond Agatha All Along, but nothing concrete has been revealed beyond that.

Agatha All Along debuted on Disney+ in September 2024, following up on the spell-binding story of 2021's WandaVision. It starred Kathryn Hahn as the dangerous villain from WandaVision, Agatha Harkness, Plaza, and several other A-list talents.

The series told the story of Agatha Harkness as she assembled a coven to walk the dangerous Witches Road. However, on her travels, she realizes that her teenage sidekick, Teen (played by Joe Locke), is secretly the super-powered son of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch stuck on a stranger's body.

When Will Aubrey Plaza's Next MCU Appearance Happen?

Marvel Studios

With the rumors continuing to swirl about Aubrey Plaza's return to the MCU, conversations surrounding where her character will next pop up will almost surely start to percolate online.

At the end of Agatha All Along, it looked as though Agatha and Wiccan had finally vanquished the mysterious Death, but that may not be the case.

The logistics of these embodiments of universal forces have not been explored in the MCU too deeply, so her coming back would not be surprising if Marvel Studios were planning to use the character again moving forward.

The most obvious choice for Death coming back in some form would be in the upcoming Agatha All Along follow-up (wherever that may be). The end of Agatha set up a future story for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff.

With Agatha having now surrendered her corporeal form, the series ended with a ghost version of the ancient witch agreeing to help her teenage companion search for his long-lost brother, Tommy.

This epic finale had all the trappings of setting up some sort of follow-up, so whatever that turns into, perhaps Aubrey Plaza and her Death character will be a part of it in some form.

Marvel Studios has already begun work on a new Vision-focused series titled Vision Quest (with filming now happening in the U.K.). Seeing as Billy and Tommy are technically the sons of Vision in the MCU, could this be where this Agatha All Along sequel story gets explored? Maybe.