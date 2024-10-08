In a recent interview, Kathryn Hahn shared how she sees Agatha Harkness fitting into a future MCU movie.

Agatha Harkness is one of several MCU characters to be introduced into the franchise through a Disney+ series. Slowly but surely, some of these characters — Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, for instance — are beginning to appear in Marvel movies too.

With Hahn's Agatha becoming a fan-favorite after WandaVision, and now getting her own series, Agatha All Along, many fans may be hoping to see her on the big screen next.

Kathryn Hahn on Agatha's Movie Potential

Marvel

The Direct was in attendance for a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at New York City's 92nd Street Y in September, during which Kathryn Hahn talked about the "potential fun" there could be if Agatha Harkness appeared in an MCU movie.

Josh Horwitz asked Hahn about how she sees Agatha fitting into teams from the movie side of the MCU, bringing up how, in the comics, Agatha was even a governess for Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son Franklin.

Hahn discussed how much potential there is in bringing "witches that are, like, rooted to the Earth" and more experienced with magic into an MCU movie, as until now, the only witch has been the more "untrained" Wanda Maximoff:

"I keep thinking about witches, and this is the first time an old-school, learned witch that learned from their mother's covens their grandmother's covens, like, these are the first witches that are, like, rooted to the earth. Y'know, the Scarlet Witch is is so untrained. She's born with this incredible chaos and magic..."

She said that she "think[s] the witches are a really great ... way in anywhere," and that her entering the MCU as Agatha felt as though she was "coming in through, like, a side door:"

"I think the witches are a really great... A really great, great way in anywhere. And I also- That's why, when it was a witch that I was proposed to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I was like... It really felt wicked stepsister-y, like we were getting away with something, coming in through, like, a side door. We were like, 'Don't mind me!' Because it really did feel like, when is someone gonna pull the plug?"

Ultimately, though, she feels that there "would be a lot of potential fun" in bringing Agatha and her coven of witches from Agatha All Along "into any grouping" of MCU characters:

"But I do think that there, there is... would be a lot of potential fun in just dropping a witch into any grouping."

How Could Agatha Be In A Marvel Movie?

As the MCU becomes more vast, it is beginning to more closely resemble the comics in how characters are utilized. Even if someone does not have a headlining solo project releasing, they could appear in another character's story — that is the benefit of a shared universe.

As Hahn and Horwitz discussed in the interview, Agatha is no stranger to this. Though she has only appeared relatively prominently in around 160 issues, she has made her way around Earth 616.

As mentioned earlier, she spent time as Franklin Storm's governess. She trained Wanda Maximoff, before eventually being killed by her and then eventually resurrected.

She has appeared in comics such as Fantastic Four, Avengers, Avengers West Coast, Alpha Flight, Wonder Man — sometimes as a main or supporting character, other times in more of a cameo role.

Agatha could take on a similar role in the MCU. It is not unheard of to have a character who headlines their own movie or show appear in a different one — Matt Murdock, for instance.

If it would make sense to have a witch show up in a story, Agatha would certainly be a fun character to bring in. One place that would make a lot of sense would be the long-rumored Scarlet Witch movie.

If Agatha All Along brings back Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda from the dead (like it has been rumored to do), then it would make sense for the Wanda/Agatha connection to continue onto the big-screen.

Agatha All Along continues its run on Disney+, with episodes debuting every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.