How She-Hulk Episode 4 Ending Sets Up Daredevil’s Cameo

Fans were ecstatic to learn that not only would Charlie Cox be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he would don his Daredevil costume in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, the extent of his role in the show has been left for fans to speculate.

In The Direct's interview with head writer Jessica Gao, Gao said this Murdock would explore "a lighter side" to the character compared to early iterations. Her comment suggested that Murdock will have a bit more levity to him, which would make sense if this is the same Daredevil from the Netflix series.

But, the ending of the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have finally given fans a clue about how Murdock will be roped into the show. A story from the comics might even inspire it.

Titiana v She-Hulk

The ending scene of the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Is This Not Real Magic?" has Titiana taking Jennifer Walters to court over the trademark of the name She-Hulk—specifically Walter's misuse of it.

In disbelief, Walters questions the legality, as She-Hulk is her own (superhero) name, but the process server said it best, "Not if she trademarked it first." So, now the question is, who will represent Jennifer Walters in this case? And who will be representing Mary MacPherran?



It'd be convenient if there was another superhero lawyer expected to appear in the next couple of episodes who could take the case.

Daredevil: Attorney at Law

Now, the obvious expectation from some fans is that Matthew Murdock would represent Walters in this case. But it's also possible that MacPherran could hire Murdock to defend her lawful trademark.

She-Hulk (2014) — Issue #8



It's even likely that Murdock's appearance in this series could be partially inspired by issues #8-10 of She-Hulk written by Charles Soule. In it, Walter and Murdock went head to head over Steve Rogers being accused of wrongful death.

She-Hulk (2014) — Issue #10



The idea does come with a few hiccups, such as Murdock (presumably) only being licensed to practice law in New York, not California. But that can be handwaved as another firm based in California acting as the firm of record for Murdock—something Soule's run even covered.

She-Hulk (2014) — Issue #8



Another potential headscratcher is why Titiana would hire Matthew Murdock, of all lawyers, to represent her. Well, this may still be the same Murdock who put Wilson Fisk away all those years ago, and Murdock did just recently help clear the murder charges of the vigilante Spider-Man.

Finally, the biggest question is why Murdock would be defending someone who's clearly an aspiring supervillain. Now, he could genuinely be acting as her lawyer but using it as a pretext to visit California as Daredevil.

After all, it's just a trademark dispute. It's not like it's a murder case.

Regardless, Walters is sure to have an uphill battle legally reclaiming her superhero name with or without the help of The Man Without Fear. Or, as theorized, Murdock could be an obstacle up that hill.

Fans will find out exactly why Daredevil is in California by continuing to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ every Thursday.