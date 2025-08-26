Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Photos Confirm The Return Of 2 Spoilery Netflix Locations

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set photos revealed that two major locations from the Netflix show will finally be revisited in the Disney+ series. While Born Again was initially crafted for Disney+ as a reboot to the Netflix series, abandoning most of the cast and storylines, a creative overhaul meant it ultimately debuted in March 2025 as more of a legacy sequel. This connectivity to the legendary three-season Netflix show is expected to be felt even more so in 2026's Season 2, with these creative changes applied to all episodes, not just some.

Season 1 brought back some familiar characters, such as Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Paige, and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Season 2 is expected to get even more of the "Defender's Saga" gang back together, including Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Royce Johnson's Brett Mahoney. The same could be said for Born Again's locations, as it returned to Hell's Kitchen hotspot Josie's Bar in the freshman outing and will dive back into more Daredevil settings in the sophomore run.

Photographer Daniel Maranga-Jacobson took to Instagram after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wrapped production and revealed new set photos that confirmed two locations from Netflix's Daredevil that will soon be revisited. As both were among the most glaring omissions from the 2025 Disney+ reboot, devoted fans will undoubtedly be ecstatic to be revisiting more Matt Murdock lore this time around.

Firstly, the on-set photographer revealed a look at a church set that will be featured in Born Again Season 2, suggesting that Murdock's catholic faith could be explored more prominently in the coming episodes, as it was in the Netflix show.

Matt Murdock's famous church isn't the only major Netflix location returning in Born Again Season 2, as the story will make its way back to Fogwell's Gym. The defunct Hell's Kitchen gym was famously where Matt's father, Jack Murdock, trained as a boxer and defeated Carl Creel, despite being paid to take a dive.

Born Again's newly-revealed locations are just the latest spoilery reveals from the Season 2 production. Interestingly, one video confirmed that a black-suited Daredevil, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force will come to blows at Fogwell's Gym, suggesting its return won't be limited to flashbacks.

Supposedly, Born Again Season 2 will see Mayor Wilson Fisk compete in a charity boxing match against the unknown "Matter Horn," who fans can only assume will fall victim to a bloody defeat against the legendary Kingpin.

The latest photos from the Disney+ reboot's sophomore outing offered a new behind-the-scenes look at Bethel on set, reading a book in a rocky windowsill.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has already wrapped production and will premiere in Spring 2026, before Jon Bernthal's Punisher continues his story in a Disney+ Special Presentation and again in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Daredevil: Born Again Deepens Netflix Connections to New Highs

Daredevil: Born Again's new set photos only reinforce what fans were expecting, being that Season 2 will link more closely to the Netflix show than before.

The Fogwell's Gym is a location of great importance for Matt Murdock due to his father's boxing career and the fight that led to his death. In time, Daredevil came to use the gym as the site of his own training and as a hideout, so Kingpin's decision to hold a fight there may even be an effort to mess with his head.

Additionally, one of the bigger criticisms against Season 1 was its less thorough exploration of his Catholic faith than had come before. While Father Paul Lantom was killed by Bullseye in Daredevil Season 3, Murdock may have a new priest to turn to for confession as the conflict with Kingpin rages in Season 2.

By all accounts, Marvel Studios may be gearing up for Born Again to outlast its Netflix predecessor, as Season 3 and 4 reportedly could happen at Disney+. This could leave room to revisit all the locations that fans know and love, along with getting the full band together and introducing new fan favorites as years go by.