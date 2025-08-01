Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos Reveal 7 Major Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again set photos have revealed eight major spoilers from the Disney+ series, from superhero suits to deadly encounters. Unlike other, bigger-budget MCU productions that have relied heavily on soundstages and green screens, Daredevil: Born Again is taking a more real-world approach. Much like its Disney+ freshman outing, filming took place in New York City from February to July 2025 ahead of a March 2026 premiere.

Marvel Studios took Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, and all of Born Again's key stars to the Big Apple for the expansive five-month shoot. While this lends a more realistic look to the Disney+ reboot series, it unfortunately means that NYC citizens are bound to catch some spoilers on their local streets.

8 Major Daredevil: Born Again Spoilers From Set Photos

Marvel

Daredevil's New Black Suit

As Daredevil goes to war against Mayor Kingpin's anti-vigilante regime, the Man Without Fear will be operating in the shadows more than ever. As such, Charlie Cox will be wearing a new, black Shadowland suit in Season 2.

The first looks at the Shadowland-inspired suit reveals that Daredevil's latest costume isn't new at all, and appears to be a black-painted version of his familiar look, presumably to aid in stealthy encounters.

Karen Page's New Hairstyles

Deborah Ann Woll wasn't expected to reprise Karen Paige in Born Again until the creative overhaul took place after the 2023 strikes and brought her back into the picture. Unfortunately, this meant Paige could only have a limited role in Season 1, but the gloves are coming off for the sophomore outing.

Woll seems to have a totally different hairstyle in Season 2 set photos, perhaps to keep her disguised from the AVTF as she goes on the run with Daredevil.

Cherry Gets Roughed Up

Clark Johnson's Cherry has some rough days ahead on Disney+ as a set video revealed him being loaded into an ambulance after suffering injuries. While the AVTF looks to be handling crowd control, it wouldn't be shocking if they were responsible for these injuries to strike fear into Daredevil's allies.

Interestingly, Cherry filled a role in Born Again similar to the legendary NYC cop Brett Mahoney for the Netflix series. These injuries may be what pushes Cherry out of the picture for part of Season 2 while Mahoney steps back into the fray, as Royce Johnson is expected to reprise his role in the coming episodes.

Bullseye is Back in Costume

Everyone's least favorite villain (in the best possible way), Bullseye, is coming back to cause more mayhem in Daredevil: Born Again. Set photos highlighted Benjamin Poindexter back in costume alongside a black-suited Daredevil after murdering Foggy Nelson in the Disney+ revival's tragic premiere.

It seems Daredevil and Bullseye are due for a rematch in Season 2 as the Man Without Fear looks to be in hot pursuit of his best friend's killer at Fogwell's Gym while the Anti-Vigilante Task Force is simultaneously on both their tails.

Kingpin's Anti-Vigilante Reform

After an assassination attempt in Daredevil: Born Again, Kingpin went tougher than ever on his anti-vigilante agenda, outlawing activity altogether. This will be enforced with his new Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and a set photo revealed they will be back in Season 2, once again sporting the Punisher's iconic logo.

While Kingpin will certainly have his supporters in this agenda, an R-rated set photo confirmed there will still be some siding with Daredevil and other heroes.

Furthermore, Fisk's new posters are bound to anger Spider-Man and other vigilantes as he promotes the slogan, "Making NYC safe," with a phone number that reads, "555-NOMASKS."

Marvel Studios

Born Again also looks to be following a WandaVision trend, as the series' title looks to be featuring Season 2 through a Fisk slogan, "New York, born again."

Marvel Studios

Jessica Jones' Return

Marvel Studios will continue getting the Defenders band back together in Born Again Season 2 as Krysten Ritter reprises Jessica Jones for the first time since her Netflix show ended with Season 3 in June 2019.

Despite many years passing in-universe since her last appearance, it seems little has changed for the investigating superhero, as set photos revealed she is back in her famous black leather jacket alongside a Shadowland-suited Daredevil.

Daniel Blake's Turn

One of the fresh faces introduced in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 came through Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blake. Having just joined the New York mayor's office under Wilson Fisk, Blake demonstrated great commitment to his boss' goals, almost revering the Marvel villain as the city's savior.

Unfortunately, it appears Daniel Blake has been inspired by more than just Wilson Fisk's ideals in Born Again's sophomore outing. Photos captured from the New York production revealed that Blake will take a sinister turn as he was pictured with a blood-spattered face and a menacing grin to go along with it.

Angela Del Toro's White Tiger Costume

The MCU introduced a brand-new superhero in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 with Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, only to kill him off. Fortunately, his niece Angela Del Toro, played by Camila Rodriguez, will be picking up the mantle in Season 2, likely to avenge her father and carry on his legacy.

Set photos revealed a peak at the youthful new White Tiger suited up at night, dressed rather differently from her predecessor. While Hector Ayala sported an all-leather suit, Angela Del Toro's attire appears simpler with a hoodie and bandana as she begins her superhero career.