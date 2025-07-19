Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Give 1 Popular Character a Much Bigger Role

Daredevil fans can expect one fan-favorite character from the MCU to have a much bigger role when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 makes its way to Disney+. Born Again Season 1 faced plenty of challenges in development, originally having nothing to do with Netflix's Defenders Saga before being reworked so that those shows were officially canon to the MCU. This led to some characters being underutilized, but moving forward, that may change for a select few.

Set photos and videos are teasing a bigger role for Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Following a major creative overhaul for Born Again Season 1, Woll was finally brought back to play her role from the Netflix show, but her time on screen was limited to only two episodes. Now that the show is back on track and has its story settled out, things should be looking up for one of the MCU's biggest off-screen supporters.

Along with various images teasing new story details for Born Again Season 2, fans have seen multiple pictures featuring Woll in new scenes for her return to the MCU.

Early photos from The Hollywood Handle's Chris Gallardo showed Woll back in action next to Daredevil's leading star, Charlie Cox, on the streets of New York City. Donning a long teal jacket while Cox wore a long black coat covering his costume, Woll also boasts a brand-new hairstyle. For at least part of Season 2, Karen will don shoulder-length auburn hair as opposed to the brown hair she had in Season 1.

Woll continued to rock her new red hair while shooting other material with Cox, continuing to develop their relationship in their long-awaited reunion. Here, she and Cox also rock pairs of dark sunglasses, which could be used to shield their eyes from the sun and shield their identities from anyone hunting them at the same time.

Seemingly taking a small break from filming, Cox was seen removing his glasses as he and Woll seemed to regroup for another take on set.

A 45-second video showed Woll and Cox walking down the street together and holding hands in their dark ensembles before coming up to the side of a car on the curb and talking with an undisclosed co-star. Later in the video, Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force rolls up in armored trucks, to the chagrin of other New Yorkers on the streets.

Coming from another location on the Daredevil: Born Again set, Woll is seen smiling and wearing what appears to be a second wig over her natural hair. This hairdo is darker in color, and it seems to be slightly shorter than the previously seen auburn wig.

In mid-June, Daredevil fans celebrated when a 24-second video showed Cox and Woll walking next to each other, with Cox holding onto Woll's arm as they both smiled and laughed with one another. While the location is unknown, Karen is utilizing her natural blonde hair, and from the look of the video, she and Matt Murdock seem much happier and closer than they have been with each other in years.

Finally, Cox and Woll filmed new material at an Indian restaurant in New York City - one which was seen in the original Daredevil series on Netflix. This could indicate Born Again will use flashback material of some sort, but nothing has been confirmed on that front yet.

These pictures and videos tease a far bigger role for Deborah Ann Woll in Born Again Season 2, one potentially comparable to her co-leading role in the Netflix show alongside Charlie Cox and Elden Henson (whose Foggy Nelson was tragically killed in Born Again Season 1). While her specific storyline is unknown, fans can be fairly confident that she will appear in far more episodes in 2026 than she did in 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again brings Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and company back to the MCU for an epic battle against Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. Giving the MCU its first solo Daredevil content since 2018, the show centers on Matt Murdock returning to action as a hero after Foggy Nelson's death, all while struggling to handle Wilson Fisk's impact as the new mayor of New York City. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

What to Expect From Deborah Ann Woll in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Looking ahead to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the only thing that seems definitive about Deborah Ann Woll's role is that she should be featured throughout most of the season's nine episodes. Considering she was almost not included in the series at all (as at least one major character was recast from the original show), having her back the way fans last saw her on Netflix was a massive relief.

With much more screentime expected for Woll, the hope is that she and Matt Murdock will be able to build their relationship back to close to what it was when the revival series started. With both of them still grieving for Foggy after his death, they will need all the support they can give one another, and many surely hope to see some romance rekindled for them after Matt's relationship with Heather Glenn came to an abrupt end.

Fans are also likely to see both Matt and Karen go undercover and on the run following the Kingpin's vicious takeover of New York, which specifically affects Matt due to the Anti-Vigilante Task Force hunting him down.

Combine this with an influx of other Defenders stars returning to the MCU alongside Matt and Karen, and there will be no shortage of thrilling moments for this duo as they reacclimate to everything the greater MCU throws at them.