Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Karen Page’s New Look

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is captivating audiences on Disney+, but some set photos from Season 2 have already revealed that Karen Page will not only be returning but also sporting a brand new look.

Fans of the Netflix Daredevil series were more than grateful to see the returns of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

The two actors were already returned to be making comebacks, but many didn't know just how much they would be present in the series. Luckily, set photos not only confirm the return of one of the characters but also reveal a potentially important detail for Season 2.

Karen Page Returns For Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 With A New Hairstyle

Marvel Studios

Hollywood Handle's Chris Gallardo recently shared a few revealing photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which is currently filming in New York City.

All three of the images clearly feature Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page on the streets of New York, but instead of sporting her normal blonde hair, the Season 2 version of the character will apparently look a bit different.

According to one of the images that showcases Woll standing toward the camera, Karen Page will have vibrant red hair with long bangs in Season 2:

Another photo consists of Woll standing beside Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox on a street corner. That particular shot of Woll showcases her from the side, which gives a good look at the true color of her bright red hair that will be featured in Season 2:

It is worth noting that Cox's hair color and style look relatively the same as it does in Season 1, so his character may not go through any major style changes between installments like Woll's will.

These are not the first Daredevil: Season 2 set photos that have made their way online recently. Another instance included a set piece that could spell trouble for Spider-Man.

Why Is Karen Page's Hair Red?

Some fans may be surprised to see Deborah Ann Woll in any capacity on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set. After all, Karen Page and Matt Murdock parted ways extremely early on in the series after Bullseye was convicted of killing Foggy.

Woll was already announced for Season 2, but so was Elden Henson. Seeing as how he was killed, many could have been under the influence that Woll would only be coming back in a limited capacity again. However, the set photos allude that she will have a much larger role.

In an interview with IGN, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teased that Karen Page and Matt Murdock will be reunited at some point in the future, specifically revealing that famailies "can rebond in ways that are surprising and new:"

"Karen's interaction with our story, in this season and beyond, I can't give too much away, but families tend to fracture when a loved one passes, and in that fracture they can rebond in ways that are surprising and new. And that's kind of what I think we're going for."

So, it seems as though Karen and Matt will "rebond" at some point, likely in Season 1.

The most common theory for why Karen's hair will be red in Season 2, though, is that she and Matt will be on the run and/or in hiding. If that is the case, they will need disguises to hide their true identities, and nothing can change a person more than a completely new hairstyle.

Will Wilson Fisk's new rule over New York city promising to crack down on vigilantes, Matt will undoubtedly be in the crosshairs (Fisk's role in Season 2 was already teased in a set video as well). When Karen does reunite with him, she will also likely be forced to do whatever is necessary to keep herself safe as well.