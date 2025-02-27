Disney+ Starts Streaming Daredevil: Born Again Special Ahead Of Release

Days ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's long-awaited release date on March 4, 2025, Disney+ is pulling back the curtain with a new special look at Charlie Cox's return to Marvel.

Both a revival and continuation after Netflix's Daredevil, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is back as the Man Without Fear alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin for an MCU outing critics rave as "next level" and the "best pilot of any MCU series" yet.

Daredevil Born Again Debuts Disney+ Special Ahead of Release

Disney+

Disney+ unveiled a new 2-minute and 50-second special look at Daredevil: Born Again for U.S. audiences ahead of the show's two-episode premiere on Tuesday, March 4.

The behind-the-scenes sneak peek strongly emphasized Born Again's ties to Netflix's Daredevil, both in terms of the series' characters and its brand of action.

While the time gap between the two shows is noted, fans are left with little doubt that Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk are the same characters from the original series with Vincent D'Onofrio saying, "I feel like I was finally able to bring the guy I invented for the original show full-on."

In addition, Executive Producer Sana Amanat provided extra assurance in saying they "didn't want to run away" from the story that's been told but rather "expand on it."

From there, the streaming promo offered a behind-the-camera view of Fisk and Murdock's conversation from Daredevil: Born Again's trailer and discussed where these two characters are now and where they're going.

Audiences also catch a few shots of Cox alongside other original costars, such as Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson star Elden Henson (find out who else appears in Daredevil: Born Again here!)

But the latter half of dwells on Born Again's fight sequences and violence with various clips and cuts of fights and stunts from the TV-MA rated series.

Disney+

In addition to showing Daredevil Season 1 and 2's stunt coordinator Phil Silvera directing the cast, Punisher's Jon Bernthal warns audiences, saying, "This isn't a lighter version. This isn't a friendlier version."

Disney+

What Is Daredevil: Born Again's Disney+ Release Schedule?

Daredevil: Born Again's nine episode season will premiere its first two episodes on Tuesday, March 4 on Disney+.

Given Disney+'s history with varying and frustratingly short runtimes for its MCU series, fans were concerned whether this trend would continue. Find out about Daredevil: Born Again's reported episode lengths here.

Episode 3 and 4 of Born Again are expected to debut on Tuesday, March 11 and March 18 respectively, followed by another double-release with Episodes 5 and 6 coming on Tuesday, March 25.

The release date for the show's remaining three episodes, including its Season 1 finale, is unknown. But with Andor Season 2 arriving on Tuesday, April 22, it's expected that Daredevil: Born Again will conclude before then.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4.