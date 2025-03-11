Fans now know one non-shocking detail about the MCU's Kingpin courtesy of a set video from Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

While Born Again is set to feature numerous villains, arguably none are more recognizable or dangerous than Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. In the biggest chapter of his MCU return to date after Netflix's Defenders Saga, the Kingpin's reign over New York City is now more public than ever.

Daredevil: Born Again's first episode concluded with Fisk winning the mayoral election for the city of New York, likely putting the mainstay location in a world of trouble. Early in his tenure, he already has a plan to tackle NYC's vigilante superheroes, meaning his battle with Matt Murdock is still fully active.

Where Is Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Studios

A new set video (courtesy of X user @DDBAbts) confirmed one unsurprising detail about Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin from the set of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

While the short video does not include D'Onofrio himself, it shows the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, where filming is taking place for Season 2. There, fans can see a street sign reading, "New York: Born Again - Brought to you by Mayor Fisk" on the top of a light post:

This confirms Wilson Fisk is still the mayor of New York in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which was first teased in the post-credits scene of 2024's Echo.

Also important to remember is that Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was initially planned to be 18 episodes long before being split in half. Most likely, Fisk was meant to still be mayor during the second batch of nine episodes, even considering the major rewrites the show went through.

What To Expect from Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 having just started, predicting where the Kingpin will be by the end of the season is a tall order. However, two things are certain: he will not be removed from office by the time Season 2 starts, and he will have plenty of motivation to continue his fight against vigilantes.

Interestingly, Season 1 does not seem to pit Kingpin as the main villain, with that status instead going to the yet-to-be-seen Muse. Muse is set to embark on a horrifying villain arc based on his comic origins, with many curious to see how Mayor Fisk will react to his eventual duel with the Man Without Fear.

Considering the popularity D'Onofrio has built as Fisk, Marvel is unlikely to want to end his story anytime soon, particularly with the MCU now wanting to develop shows like Daredevil for multiple seasons. The real question now is how long Fisk's tenure as mayor will last with Matt Murdock now back as Daredevil.

That could also have lasting effects on where else the Kingpin may show up in the MCU (see what D'Onofrio said to Spider-Man star Tom Holland here).

Fisk could wind up being one of the most notable Disney+ villains to date, with fans hoping Marvel allows him to interact with other street-level heroes outside of Daredevil. Now that the character has moved over from the Netflix side of the MCU, the sky seems to be the limit for this terrifying antagonist.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again debut on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.