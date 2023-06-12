Kingpin's Vincent D'Onofrio Issues NSFW Threat to Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio really wants to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man after his latest comments.

D'Onofrio hasn't been shy when it comes to expressing his hopes to fight the MCU's web-slinger someday. The Wilson Fisk actor previously said that clashing with Spider-Man is one of his goals, noting the character's ties with the villain in the comics.

Moreover, D'Onofrio also responded to hopes of seeing his Kingpin against Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, saying, “I want it as much as everybody does, so we’ll see.”

Vincent D'Onofrio Calls Out Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Marvel

During an appearance at this year's Fan Expo Philadelphia, via FandomWire, a fan dressed as Spider-Man was about to ask a question to Vincent D'Onofrio, but the actor chimed in mid-conversation to issue a warning to the MCU's web-head.

While the fan is introducing himself, D'Onofrio jokingly says that he's going to get Spider-Man at some point in the MCU.

The actor then said an NSFW threat, pointing out that Kingpin is "going to get [Spider-Man], motherf*cker:"

A fan wearing a Spider-Man costume: "Hi, my name is Steve. I’m a big fan of both of you guys…" D’Onofrio: "I’m going to get you someday, Spider-Man…" Fan: "We will see if that happens." D’Onofrio: “There may be a sea of people between us right now, but I’m going to get you, motherf*cker.”

In March 2023 during an appearance at Raleigh's GalaxyCon, D'Onofrio offered a terrifying threat to Tom Holland's Spider-Man by saying, "Eventually, I will beat Spider-Man's ass."

Moreover, in November 2022, the Daredevil: Born Again actor said that the true endgame for Kingpin is to fight Spider-Man.

The full exchange can be seen below:

When Will Kingpin Fight Spider-Man?

It remains to be seen when exactly Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will go up against Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but many have speculated that it will happen in Spider-Man 4.

A past Daredevil: Born Again rumor may have teased that Wilson Fisk will run for the position of mayor in New York City. This led to another rumor claiming that this specific plot point will impact the events of Spider-Man 4, indicating that the MCU villain could show up in the upcoming web-slinger movie.

Interestingly, a clash with Kingpin lines up with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's past tease about Spider-Man's Phase 5 future, with the top-ranking executive noting that "Spidey [is] going into the street level heroes."

It would be fitting to see Spider-Man fight Kingpin, considering their long history in the comics. Moreover, seeing D'Onofrio reprise his Marvel villain role on the big screen would mark a special moment for the actor who has cemented himself as the definitive version of Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again has no exact release date yet on Disney+.