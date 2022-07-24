MCU Boss Hints at Tom Holland's Spider-Man Future Ahead of Phase 5

Marvel Studios is back on top of the movie world after an impressive showing at San-Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included news on more than a dozen projects from Phases 4, 5, and 6. However, one character that didn’t get a lot of love was one of Marvel’s most popular heroes - Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

When fans last saw the web-slinger, he got his first taste of what the Multiverse had to offer as Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home became the third-highest grossing movie in MCU history. Now, he continues on as a complete enigma in a world that doesn’t know Peter Parker exists, but people still have their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swinging through New York and protecting his city.

With Sony Pictures still in charge of Spidey’s movie rights, it will almost certainly be Sony that announces any official future plans for Tom Holland’s solo movies in the newly-named Multiverse Saga. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wasn’t about to let an entire MCU presentation go by without reminding fans that Spidey is still very much in play.

Spider-Man's 'Street-Level' Future

In a chat with MTV News' Josh Horowitz, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave a quick shout-out to Spider-Man when discussing the MCU's future.

When asked about Harry Styles' future as Eros after Eternals, Feige listed off a number of characters who will continue to have a presence moving into Phase 5. Most notably, however, he mentioned that "Spidey [is] going into the street level heroes:"

"The adventures of Eros and Pip is something very exciting for us. You talk about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange, we’ve got the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil, and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes. And cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live."

Spider-Man Will Return to MCU Soon

Looking at the whole picture, Feige’s mention of Spidey’s status as a “street-level” hero doesn’t reveal a ton of information. But it’s clear that he always has Peter Parker on his mind, and the web-slinger being a part of the listed group certainly paints a bright future ahead for him.

In the animated realm, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will throw Spidey alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil - an exciting development on screen after their short interaction in No Way Home. It’s still a mystery who else’s paths he will cross in his next planned trilogy, but the powers that be at Sony and Marvel are already formulating that next storyline.

Seeing Spider-Man team up with Daredevil more is certainly something that fans want, and with Feige mentioning Peter Parker as a street-level hero, that could very well be the case moving forward.

Last year's Hawkeye already set up Alaqua Cox's Echo spin-off, which is rumored to feature Cox's Daredevil, and there are hints that more heroes like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage could be on the way as well. Spider-Man teaming up with those characters or others would certainly give him a new dynamic, and Feige seems to tell a lot with that comment by only saying as little as he did.

Although no release date is set yet, Spider-Man 4 is already in the early stages of development while Holland takes a temporary break from the MCU. But simply hearing Feige mention the hero will have fans excited about another set of quippy web-slinging antics in the next three solo Spider-Man stories.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on Blu-ray and via digital release, as are Holland’s first two Spider-Man movies. The movie will also return to theaters from August through September with the extended "The More Fun Stuff Version."