Spider-Man 4 Needs To Resolve This Major Plot Thread From Daredevil: Born Again Finale

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 left long-standing consequences for the street-tier heroes of New York across the MCU. While the effects of Kingpin's actions will shake the whole MCU, they should particularly affect all Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel's Kingpin himself, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, became Mayor of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again and was quick to implement changes. Namely, the supposedly former crime boss formed the Anti-Vigilante Task Force to begin a crackdown against superheroes such as Daredevil and Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios

Those events culminated after an assassination attempt against Fisk by Bullseye prompted the criminal mayor to plunge New York into martial law. Meanwhile, Daredevil is laying out plans to form an army and revolt against Kingpin in Born Again Season 2, which is already in production now.

The MCU just introduced its 15th vigilante to its streets, many of whom operate in New York City, and these laws ought to affect them greatly. One of those heroes is Tom Holland's Peter Parker, which could prove significant as he goes into his first appearance in the post-No Way Home world next year.

Will Spider-Man 4 and Daredevil: Born Again Actually Connect?

Marvel Studios

Back in 2023, The Cosmic Circus stated that the aftermath of Kingpin's mayoral ambitions in Born Again will impact Spider-Man 4 and other projects as he seeks to bring down street-level heroes who pose a threat to him.

But those reports are two years old now, and Spider-Man 4 has faced some wildly varied rumors since then, before it was announced as Brand New Day.

Regardless, as Spider-Man is one of the heroes that Kingpin spoke out against in Born Again, his anti-vigilante agenda would presumably have some impact on his day-to-day web-slinging, even if it isn't the central storyline.

D'Onofrio confirmed that his Kingpin is "only usable for television series" due to rights issues. However, as those rights are shared between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, one can only presume that Spider-Man 4 would be the only upcoming movie he could feature in as a collaboration between both.

The actor has also already stated he won't appear in Spider-Man 4, but that isn't necessarily meaningful after so many actors lied about being in No Way Home.

In terms of whether Daredevil will feature after Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock surprise-appeared in No Way Home, there has so far been nothing to suggest that will happen beyond the hopes of fans. But the two could still meet in the next Avengers movies, despite not having been confirmed to appear yet.

Even without Kingpin and Daredevil appearing, Spider-Man 4 could still acknowledge the post-Born Again city climate. For one, the 2026 blockbuster could simply pit Peter Parker against some Anti-Vigilante Task Force officers for a random action sequence near the opening.

That said, while Spider-Man 4 won't premiere until July 2026, Daredevil is expected to be back for Season 2 earlier this year. Only time will tell what the status quo of Kingpin's political career will be after next season, but it seems likely that at least the martial law issue will be cleared up by then.

While it would be nice to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day reference or crossover with Daredevil: Born Again to more closely connect their tales, it currently seems unlikely to happen, at least in any major capacity.