Tom Holland's Spider-Man Will Get Acknowledged by [SPOILERS] In Daredevil: Born Again (Confirmed)

One of the first episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will make an unmistakable allusion to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Daredevil: Born Again promises to pick up with the Man Without Fear several years after his standout Netflix series’ conclusion. Charlie Cox will return as attorney by day, vigilante by night Matt Murdock as he tries to keep his city safe from the Kingpin and his cronies.

Spider-Man Mention Confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

During Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s appearance on Jake’s Takes, host Jake Hamilton confirmed a specific acknowledgment to the MCU’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

According to Hamilton, in Born Again’s second episode, Wilson Fisk "makes a brief reference to 'a kid dressed like a spider,'" a clear reference to Spidey.

Considering that Spider-Man’s live-action rights are owned by Sony Pictures, it may come as a small surprise that the Wall-Crawler is able to be mentioned in the series.

However, in past MCU projects in which Tom Holland did not appear as the character, others still alluded to him.

In Ant-Man, Sam Wilson boasts about “a guy who crawls up the walls.” Additionally, Stephen Strange directly mentions his recent adventures with Spider-Man during a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So, clearly, Marvel Studios is unrestricted in its ability to mention or reference Spider-Man. Having him appear on-screen is another story...

Could Spider-Man Show Up in Daredevil: Born Again?

Even though Marvel Studios is allowed to have its characters discuss Spider-Man in virtually any MCU project, if the studio wants him to show up in person, things get a bit more complicated.

Sony Pictures holds the live-action film and television rights for Spider-Man and all of his associated characters, including his entire supporting cast and rogues‘ gallery.

Marvel Studios is able to use those characters through a special deal with Sony that was established in 2015. Through the agreement, Marvel gets to put Peter in its films, such as 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and can also co-produce his solo movies, like Spider-Man: Homecoming, alongside Sony.

It has been speculated, though, that television appearances are slightly different. It’s likely that another specialized agreement between Sony and Marvel would need to have been worked out to get Spidey into Daredevil: Born Again.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether Peter Parker will turn in a cameo or guest spot on Born Again. If Sony was willing to play ball, then it seems likely that Marvel Studios would jump at the chance to bring Peter into the series.

Spider-Man and Daredevil have a longstanding friendship in the comics and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock briefly popped up as Peter’s lawyer.

Many fans yearn for 2026’s Spider-Man 4 to take the form of a big-screen team-up between the two heroes, but it remains to be seen If that will happen.

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4.