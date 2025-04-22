Daredevil: Born Again Finale's Spider-Man Easter Egg Gets Official Response from Show Creator

Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner has now responded to the Spider-Man Easter egg that came up in the Season 1 finale.

Born Again took the opportunity to reference multiple characters from the greater MCU landscape, including a nod to Peter Parker himself in Episode 2. The show also left lasting ramifications for heroes like Spider-Man thanks to Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante initiative, which will still be in place in Season 2.

Near the end of Born Again Season 1's finale, Karen Page and Matt Murdock discussed how to take down Kingpin and co. while hiding on the outskirts of Red Hook Pier.

As their conversation concluded with Matt deciding that they would "need an army," the background music (titled "Survive" on Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again - Vol. 2 soundtrack, composed by the Newton Brothers) featured a melody that mimicked Michael Giacchino's Spider-Man theme. You can listen for yourself below:

Shortly after fans started pointing out this apparent Spider-Man Easter Egg on social media, the Newton Brothers took to X to reshare a post about it, commenting a single 'raising hands' emoji to confirm that the music connection was intentional. However, within a day of their post being made, they deleted it from the platform.

Daredevil Showrunner In the Dark on Spider-Man Easter Egg from Disney+ Finale

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about the musical Spider-Man Easter egg that the Newton Brothers secretly planted in the finale:

He stated that he had no idea it would be included, pointing out that Marvel "doesn't always share their plans" with him. He proceeded to say he was not sure "what's in store with that particular character:"

"I don't really know. That's the best way of putting that. Marvel doesn't always share their plans with me. So that theme being part of our story took me a little bit by surprise when I saw the posts on it. And...how can I answer this question? Honestly, I don't know what's in store with that particular character."

The outlet later referenced Daredevil's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, pondering if Spider-Man could potentially return the favor with a cameo in Daredevil: Born Again.

Explaining how the Daredevil team has "[their] own little corner that is Hell's Kitchen" away from the rest of the MCU, Scardapane admitted to staying within those borders. While Marvel higher-ups sometimes bring up potential cameo inclusions, he has not "gotten any of that on Spider-Man yet:"

"It's funny, though, because this is part of working in something as large as the MCU. We have our little corner that is Hell's Kitchen and is kind of downtown from Avengers Tower. We kind of stay in our neighborhood until somebody says, 'Hey, what about...?!' When people on high or people on other shows or people in other movies are interested in our world, we'll get a like, 'What do you think of...?' And I haven't gotten any of that on Spider-Man yet."

As of writing, the web-slinger and the Man Without Fear have only had one live-action interaction, which came in the opening moments of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Will Spider-Man & Daredevil Get a True MCU Crossover?

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, even considering Spider-Man and Daredevil's undeniable ties in the comics, getting them together on screen is a logistical and legal nightmare. While Marvel made this happen in animation during Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, doing it in live-action is far more challenging with Sony Pictures in play.

Since Sony Pictures owns the web-slinger's rights, it is nearly impossible for him to make his way into the Born Again Disney+ series. Making it happen the other way around is difficult, too, as even Kingpin does not appear to be available for use in a Spider-Man movie.

Looking ahead to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel and Sony seem to be moving towards featuring Mr. Negative as the main street-level villain. Additionally, D'Onofrio noted that neither he nor Cox has been told they are in the sequel, making the chances slim that this will change.

For now, the most likely movies that could include both Matt Murdock and Peter Parker would be either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday might be a long shot, considering Tom Holland may be absent from the cast as he films Spider-Man: Brand New Day during Avengers 5's shooting schedule. However, with Secret Wars looking to assemble the biggest cast of any comic book movie ever, the two could potentially meet as part of that story.

For now, however, the two remain separated as both of their adventures continue in their own lanes of the MCU.