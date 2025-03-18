New Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Will Anger Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is not going to be happy with the latest update seen from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

While the web-slinger has not been seen in the live-action MCU since 2021's record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, Phase 6 is set to be huge for Holland's hero. Out of Spider-Man's five confirmed MCU appearances in the next few years, Holland will lead the way in three of them as Peter Parker.

The last fans saw Spidey, he made the difficult choice to have Doctor Strange cast a spell to make the entire world forget about not only his identity but Peter Parker's entire existence. As hard as that decision was, things will not get any easier for him anytime soon.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Gives Spider-Man Serious Trouble

Hollywood Handle's Chris Gallardo shared a new photo from the set of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

The photo shows a poster of newly-appointed New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk with the phrase "Making NYC safe" on the bottom. Also included is the phone number "555-NOMASKS," reinforcing Fisk's plan to address what he sees as a vigilante problem in New York City:

Marvel Studios

This puts masked heroes residing in the Big Apple in serious jeopardy under the Kingpin's mayoral rule, particularly names like Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

The Kingpin poster picture is also not the first look at Season 2 that fans have gotten, as a previous Daredevil: Born Again set video teased another spoiler for D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

What Will Happen With Spider-Man?

Due to Spider-Man still being owned by Sony Pictures, the chances of him getting his first true interaction with Wilson Fisk on-screen in Daredevil are just about zero. This is particularly disappointing after Fisk directly referenced him in Episode 2 in a TV press conference along with the Punisher and Daredevil.

Not only has D'Onofrio denied any involvement in Spider-Man 4 for him or Charlie Cox, but the film appears to be leaning more towards being another multiversal affair. After No Way Home became the MCU's highest-grossing solo movie ever, Sony seems set to want to continue that trend and avoid using street-level stories.

For Spider-Man, however, this new initiative from the Kingpin is only going to make his existence that much more difficult as he tries to rebuild his life in anonymity.

As for where his specific story is going, rumors surrounding the plot for the MCU's Spider-Man 4 have teased one wild development after another. From potential appearances by the Hulk and the Punisher to seemingly likely returns for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, this film could be one of the MCU's craziest yet.

Unfortunately, this likely means an even longer wait for the first true meeting Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, although fans remain hopeful for something to change on that front.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again debut on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesdays. Spider-Man 4 is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.