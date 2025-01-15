Daredevil Born Again: Every Villain Confirmed to Appear

Daredevil: Born Again will feature more villains than Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin for Matt Murdock to face on Disney+.

Across his three seasons on Netflix, Charlie Cox's Daredevil went toe-to-toe with Kingpin, Punisher, Bullseye, and The Hand. He also faced the obscure comic book villain Leap-Frog in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Villains of Daredevil: Born Again Explained

Kingpin

Marvel Studios

Vincent D'Onofrio will headline Daredevil: Born Again alongside the Man Without Fear as Matt Murdock's greatest adversary, the crime boss Kingpin.

Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, will begin a new chapter in the Disney+ series after he is elected New York Mayor. This may be setting up an adaptation of the Devil's Reign comic storyline in which he launches an anti-vigilante agenda upon the city.

The Netflix star has already racked up two MCU appearances since making his comeback under Marvel Studios in Hawkeye and Echo (which teased Fisk's journey into politics in its post-credits scene).

Kingpin will be joined in Born Again by his wife, Vanessa, who Ayelet Zurer will play after the love interest was recast for the second time.

Muse

Marvel Studios

Despite arguably being the Joker to Daredevil's Batman, Kingpin is not expected to be Born Again's main villain. Instead, the serial killer Muse, teased in recent photos from the show, will seemingly take over those duties.

Taken from the pages of Marvel Comics, Muse is a serial killer who was not featured in the Netflix series. As an artist, Muse plans brutal killings and transforms his victims' blood and corpses into horrific art, believing it grants them purpose.

Marvel has yet to announce officially who will play Muse in the MCU. Still, a rumor from CanWeGetToast (via Comic Book Movie) stated Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan would play him.

Bullseye

Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter made a mark on viewers in Daredevil Season 3 as an FBI agent who impersonated the Man Without Fear and carried out numerous killings at the behest of Kingpin, serving as a secondary antagonist.

After suffering spine damage in a three-way fight with Daredevil and Kingpin, leading him to undergo experimental surgery, the Netflix series left him on the path to becoming the projectile-throwing assassin Bullseye.

The Born Again trailer confirmed Dex would be arrested and sent to prison in the Disney+ series, perhaps after being taken down by Daredevil himself.

Actor Wilson Bethel may not be dressed in villainous attire for the first trailer, but set photos revealed Bullseye's upgraded costume for Daredevil: Born Again.

Punisher

Marvel Studios

The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal is preparing to reprise Frank Castle for the first time under Marvel Studios in Born Again.

The Punisher might be more of an anti-hero, but he joined the MCU as an antagonist to Matt Murdock in Season 2 of the Netflix series.

The criminal killer uses a hatchet to attack a suited-and-booted Murdock in the trailer, but it appears the vigilante has come in peace this time.

Bernthal starred in two seasons of The Punisher on Netflix around six years ago, which is reportedly set to be revived on Disney+ after Born Again.

Bank Robbers & Goons

Marvel Studios

In addition to the famous faces confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again, the first trailer highlights Matt Murdock facing a slew of bank robbers and goons.

Murdock takes on one group of goons in a three-piece suit, taking a brutal and bloody breakdown. The lawyer-by-day, vigilante-by-night was also shown in a bank, where robbers in colorful masks held a shotgun to his face.

In further shots from the same scene, Murdock can be seen giving the crooks a violent, bloody beatdown so he ought to come out on top.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4, only on Disney+.