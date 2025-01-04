A new rumor claims Marvel Studios finally plans to reboot Netflix's last Marvel show into the MCU.

While Jessica Jones was the last Marvel series to stream on Netflix, with its third and last season released on June 14, 2019, The Punisher was the final show developed for Disney's competing streaming service.

Its second and final season was released on Netflix on January 18, 2019, with the last shot of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle in the MCU being him in full Punisher regalia and shooting up gangbangers. However, the violent vigilante is set to return in Daredevil: Born Again, with a revived rumor of a reboot in the wings.

The Punisher Finally Reloading for Reboot

Marvel

In a post on his Patreon, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that he "once again" heard that "a new Punisher show is in development," providing no further details.

Bernthal was announced to return in Daredevil: Born Again on March 7, 2023, before a reboot of The Punisher was quickly rumored shortly after the show's creative overhaul in September 2023.

Disney is likely waiting to see how well Born Again performs on Disney+ before rebooting Netflix's final MCU show. It would certainly be a funny coincidence since The Punisher was itself a spin-off of Daredevil due to Jon Bernthal's massive popularity in the role in Season 2.

Many hope it will happen again, ushering in the return of The Punisher and other long-canceled Netflix shows.

What Other Netflix Shows Could MCU Reboot?

It was heavily rumored that Krysten Ritter would have reprised Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again but couldn't due to a scheduling conflict. Instead, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle replaced her role in the Disney+ reboot as Murdock's ally against Mayor Wilson Fisk's crackdown on superhero vigilantes.

Since then, there have been relentless rumors about Ritter returning to the franchise, with the Jessica Jones star fueling those rumors. She showed herself training and wearing a Daredevil t-shirt only a month before shooting for Born Again began.

There was even a cut subplot in Echo about Daredevil looking for Jones, presumably related to Wilson Fisk and his plans to run for Major of New York.

Marvel Studios has been relentlessly attempting to reintroduce Jessica Jones into the MCU for years. Unfortunately, their efforts have been plagued by bad timing with Ritter's schedule and the overhaul of Born Again.

However, if Born Again is successful enough, it could have a domino effect of bringing back not only The Punisher but also Jessica Jones and other Netflix shows.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.