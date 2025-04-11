Marvel Villain Returns In Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Set Photos

New set photos showcased the return of a fan-favorite villain for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

After several years away from the comic book TV scene, Daredevil is back in a big way. Born Again has ushered in a new era for the character, harkening back to his history in Netflix's Daredevil series while moving the hero forward.

Season 1 has just about wrapped its gripping R-rated run on Disney+, but a second batch of episodes is already in production in New York City, with fans getting a glimpse at where this gritty superhero story will go next.

Daredevil Villain Returns in Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Fans got a sneak peek at the return of one Daredevil: Born Again villain in the upcoming Season 2.

A series of new set photos from the production of of the show's second season revealed Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (aka Bullseye) will be back for Season 2, sporting a new comic-inspired suit.

The images show Bethel's killer costumed madman standing next to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in his new black Shadowland-inspired Daredevil costume.

Bethel's Bullseye also looks to have gotten some new digs in the new season, sporting a new set of combat armor and a padded mask with the character's iconic target logo subtly emblazoned on the forehead.

This costume seems to be a slight upgrade from the one seen at the beginning of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, looking to be even more reinforced and battle-ready (something that will be especially needed with Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force now roving the streets).

The photos do not indicate whether Daredevil and Bullseye are working together or the person behind the pictures simply caught the two actors in a moment between takes.

However, given where Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 seems to be leading, with Poindexter attempting to take out Kingpin's wife Vanessa (read more about Bullseye's Born Again Season 1 plan here), there is a chance the two pair up in the next batch of episodes in a reluctant partnership to end the Fisk family's reign of terror.

How Will Bullseye Play Into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Studios

After getting put behind bars at the start of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, some wondered if Wilson Bethel's Bullseye was done and dusted in the MCU; however, it does not look like that will be the case.

Season 1, Episode 8, saw the character kill his way to freedom, breaking out of Rikers Prison and heading back to New York City, where he made an attempt on Vanessa Fisk's life.

This likely will put Bulleye in the crosshairs of newly minted NYC mayor Wilson Fisk, who will not only do anything to protect the ones he loves but has also developed a penchant for taking down masked vigilantes.

With Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) already confirmed to play a significant role in Season 2, one can assume this will send Bethel's Marvel big bad on the run again.

And just because Bullseye and Daredevil are both going up against the battering ram that is Wilson Fisk does not mean they are on the same side of this fight. The ruthless Marvel villain was responsible for killing Matt Murdock's best friend, Foggy, after all (even if he was just hired to do so).

So, it will be interesting to see how Bullseye fights this battle on two fronts. On one side, Fisk will be coming at him following his assassination attempt on Vanessa, and on the other, Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear is still seeking retribution for Foggy's death.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait too long for answers, as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has already been confirmed as one of Marvel Studios' six Disney+ projects coming to the streamer in 2026.