This New Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Is Very R-Rated

A new set photo from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 teased the NSFW nature of some of the series' new imagery.

Before the end of Daredevil: Born Again's first season, fans already have plenty to look forward to, as Born Again was confirmed for Season 2 in March 2023. Following a nine-episode saga bringing back Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, the stage is already set for even more drama and excitement coming soon.

Daredevil also continues a new R-rated trend for Marvel Studios, becoming the second-ever TV-MA-rated series under the Marvel Studios umbrella (following Echo). Looking forward, that trend shows no signs of stopping as the MCU enters a new era of mature-rated storytelling.

NSFW Language from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set

As seen in a set photo taken by the Hollywood Handle's Chris Gallardo, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will continue the trend of using NSFW language and imagery.

The photo shows an ad promoting Vincent D'Onofrio's place as the mayor of New York City with the words "f**k Fisk" written over it in red spray paint.

This reconfirms the continuation of Daredevil: Born Again being rated TV-MA in Season 2, as was the case in Season 1.

Additionally, X user @DDevilUpdates shared a handful of other looks at the new season of Daredevil as filming continues.

Viewers get one of their first looks at Season 2 newcomer Annie Parisse standing on the side of the road with her arms crossed. As of writing, her role has not been disclosed.

Other photos show Charlie Cox in a thrilling new set of threads as fans see Daredevil wearing an all-black superhero suit, complete with his iconic red "DD" on the chest plate. The pics show him swinging his batons at an enemy as his new outfit takes the spotlight.

Deborah Ann Woll gets her time to shine in a set image showing her reprising her role as Karen Page in Daredevil: Season 2. This photo shows Karen donning a bright red wig on the streets of New York, seemingly indicating she will be undercover in some form.

Another image placed Woll next to series headliner Charlie Cox, both of them in more casual outfits as they walked down the street. This included both of them wearing sunglasses as Matt and Karen contemplated their next move.

What To Expect From Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is already moving quickly towards the start of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which is now expected to come to Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Set photos have already hinted at Mayor Fisk's run as New York's mayor continuing for the foreseeable future. Fisk will also have a new political opponent challenging him thanks to Lili Taylor's inclusion in the cast, although her role has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, considering Season 1's trajectory, Matt Murdock is sure to be more active as Daredevil once again with new episodes on the way. After recent weeks have had him back in the suit more often, combined with the pics of the new black outfit, fans will be intrigued to find out what gets him back on the streets.

The big mystery lies in what will force Matt and Karen to be more under the radar than ever before, especially with Fisk showing no signs of slowing down in politics.

Combine that with Fisk's dedication to his Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and there is sure to be no shortage of danger for Daredevil and co. to face moving forward.