Marvel Studios is fleshing out the cast for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, now adding its second new cast member to the series headlined by Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) and Vincent Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin). According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel Studios enlisted Lili Taylor for an undisclosed role.

Taylor is best known for her three-year run playing multiple roles on American Crime from 2015 to 2017. She can also be seen in The Conjuring, I Shot Andy Warhol, and Outer Range (which hopes to move towards a third season).

Lily Taylor

For Daredevil: Born Again, reports indicate she is in line to play a political foe for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, who is now reigning over New York as the city's mayor.

Taylor is the second new addition to Daredevil: Born Again's cast after Deadline announced Matthew Lillard for an undisclosed role in February. Lillard is famous for his role as Shaggy Rogers in both live-action Scooby-Doo films, and he is a horror film veteran with credits like Scream and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Everything We Know About Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

While story details are largely unknown for Daredevil's next set of episodes, Season 2 is expected to give Jon Bernthal a chance to shine again as the Punisher. According to reports, Season 1 will serve as something of a set-up for his story to take off even more once Season 2 gets going.

Outside of the Punisher's advancing story, there are a few other details that should have fans anxious to see where the Man Without Fear and his crew are going.

Set pictures confirmed that Wilson Fisk is still the New York City Mayor by the time Season 2 rolls around, continuing his terrifying run as a political leader. Along with continuing to push his anti-vigilante laws, he'll have Lili Taylor's undisclosed political opponent to handle while Matt Murdock continues pursuing him.

Also in play is a potential change in location for Matt and his friends after Deborah Ann Woll was seen donning a new hairstyle in Season 2 set photos. This could potentially mean her being hidden or kept in witness protection if things get dangerous for her by the time Season 1 ends.

Combine this news with Matt Murdock getting some exciting new threads for his work as a vigilante, and the sky seems like the limit for where this show can continue to go under Marvel Studios.