Recent comments from Outer Range star Josh Brolin have fans excited about a potential Season 3 of the series.

After more than two years, the Amazon Prime Video neo-western returned to the platform in mid-May with its long-awaited second season.

Centering on a rancher in Wyoming who discovers a time-traveling physics-defying hole in the outer reaches of his land, Outer Range has built up a passionate community of fans who love its mix of Interstellar-like sci-fi and sprawling 'American heartland' Yellowstone-esque storytelling.

Josh Brolin Wants Outer Range Season 3

Outer Range

Following the release of Outer Range Season 2, series lead Josh Brolin, who plays the show's central Wyoming rancher, Royal Abbott, offered hope to fans that a third season of the series could happen given his enthusiasm around a potential return.

In a conversation with Jonatan Blomberg on YouTube, the Outer Range leading man posited that the series has "gotten more intriguing the further [they have] gone with it," calling the idea of returning for Season 3 "amazing:"

"I think it would be intriguing, which I can't believe me saying because I don't want to stay with anything too long, but this series just as an idea and as an experience has gotten more intriguing the further we've gone with it, so I think that Season 3 would be amazing."

This aligns with other remarks from Brolin, who has shared his excitement about potentially coming back for more of the Amazon Prime Video series in several interviews during the Outer Range Season 2 promotional cycle.

He told Variety that a Season 3 is "not something [he] would necessarily, in most cases, look forward to," but Outer Range is a special exception and "has its hook in [the actor]:"

"The idea of a Season 3 is very intriguing and not something I would necessarily, in most cases, look forward to. Wanting to carry a character that far for that long, even the idea of doing a play for two years just sounds awful to me. You want to get in there, 12 weeks of work, have your impact, hope it is good and get out. I think that is much more my mentality, and it is why I got out of TV in the first place. But this is different. This has its hook in me. I don’t know exactly why. I don’t think any of us does."

Teasing a third season, the actor said it has some "outlandish ideas" he cannot wait to see on-screen (via Esquire):

"That’s no fun. Season 3, we don’t know. Charles and I have talked about it. I’m really surprised, because initially I thought, One season and we’re good. We’ll take a big swing, and if it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I am really into it now. I do think this season is better, more powerful, more dynamic, and it’s smarter. Season 3, there’s some outlandish ideas, mostly from me. Charles keeps it practical, which I appreciate. But I’m like, 'What if we see him with a shaved head and a shaved beard?'"

Brolin liked how "there was no transition between Season 1 and Season 2" but does not think it will be the same between Seasons 2 and 3:

"That’d be sick. That’s what I'm saying. I’m like, 'What would that story be? Why?' Then we start coming up with ideas. I liked that there was no transition between season 1 and season 2. It just literally started where we left off, which I thought was really fun. But I don’t know if that will be the case here. I know I don’t want to play it safe. I do know that."

Will an Outer Range Season 3 Release Happen?

Despite Josh Brolin's apparent passion for Outer Range Season 3, Amazon Prime Video has not announced a plan to pick up the series beyond Season 2.

It took more than two years for the Neo-Western to return to the streamer for its second season, so the lack of news regarding a third season should not be too concerning for fans.

Season 2 ended with a few major narrative threads hanging in the balance, including revealing what seems to be a multiverse with multiple realities converging on-screen (read more about Outer Range Season 2's multiversal ending here).

The door is open with plenty of story fodder to gnaw on should Prime Video give the green light to Season 3.

And one of the biggest hurdles toward a potential third season has already been cleared.

The most significant priority in potentially exploring Season 3 would be getting its biggest star (Josh Brolin) on board. Sometimes, these sorts of A-list talents need some convincing to come back over multiple seasons of a TV series.

That, however, does not seem to be the case with Outer Range, as Brolin has made it clear he is primed and ready to return.

Given the series was a streaming success for Prime Video, debuting at #1 on the platform's Global streaming charts, the viewership numbers look to be at a level that would warrant a Season 3 greenlight.

Outer Range Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

