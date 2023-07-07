Outer Range Season 2: Release, Cast, Everything We Know

All indications point to an Outer Range Season 2 releasing soon on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by Brian Watkins and featuring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, Outer Range is a neo-Western streaming television series with elements of American science fiction.

The first season of the show debuted on April 15, 2022. In October 2022, the series received a renewal for Season 2.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Outer Range has a new showrunner, with Charles Murray assuming the role, replacing Watkins.

Outer Range Season 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Prime Video

Outer Range is currently filming in New Mexico, as it has been since April. As the second season is fully in development, a new set of episodes is imminent.

While on set, Josh Brolin posted a nude image on Instagram teasing the return of Amazon's hit sci-fi Western.

Via Deadline, Brolin teased the new beginning of the show, writing in a caption "We are taking things in a different direction now:"

“We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren’t supposed to post photos from the show but this isn’t really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you Brian Bowen Smith for documenting our most private moments on the set.”

The first season released eight episodes and earned a 7.1 rating on IMDB. While there is no set official release date, the second season will likely debut during the first half of 2024.

Who’s Cast in Outer Range Season 2?

Prime Video

When Outer Range Season 2, it is expected that the majority of the cast will return.

Here is a list of which cast members will likely return in Season 2:

Josh Brolin - Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots - Autumn

Lili Taylor - Cecilia Abbott

Tom Pelphrey - Perry Abbott

Tamara Podemski - Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Lewis Pullman - Rhett Abbott

Shaun Sipos - Luke Tillerson

Will Patton - Wayne Tillerson

Isabel Arraiza - Maria Olivares

Olive Abercrombie - Amy Abbott

Deirdre O'Connell - Patricia Tillerson

Kristen Connolly - Rebecca Abbott

What Will Happen in Outer Range Season 2?

Prime Video

Outer Range's thrilling inaugural season reached a climax as Royal courageously unveiled the depths of his intriguing history to his beloved family.

A captivating revelation unfolded as Royal divulged his journey as a young man, traveling through a rift on the western pasture, transcending time from the 1800s to the vibrant 1960s. This offered a glimpse into the captivating future that awaits the Abbott family.

A conflict between Royal and Autumn ensued, leading to the realization that Autumn is none other than his granddaughter, Amy, hailing from a future era.

Although Season 1 concluded with numerous lingering mysteries, the show's storytelling guarantees an exploration of the whereabouts of Perry's wife, Rebecca, and leaves viewers eagerly anticipating future revelations.

In Outer Range Season 2, expect major plot points and an abundance of murder, violence, and intriguing mysteries.

How Can I Watch Outer Range Season 2?

Just as Season 1, Outer Range Season 2 will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service is home to many notable projects, such as Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and more.