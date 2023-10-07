Marvel Officially Recasts Netflix Daredevil's Vanessa Actress for Reboot

An eye-catching recasting for Daredevil: Born Again has just been confirmed by Disney and Marvel Studios.

Leading into the fourth season of a Charlie Cox-led Daredevil project, it's familiar for fans but also drastically different.

Now under the Marvel Studios and Disney+ banner, Born Again is mixing it up by not bringing back characters like Foggy Nelson or Karen Page from the hit Netflix series.

However, the title will see the return of characters like Wilson Fisk and Punisher (with the same actors), questioning whether this is a true reboot.

Vannesa Fisk Officially Recast

Marvel

Based on a new Marvel Studios copyright listing, Sandrine Holt has been officially cast as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter leaked that the 50-year-old actress was replacing Ayelet Zurer from Netflix's Daredevil.

However, until now, it was never confirmed by Disney or Marvel. This further solidifies the original show's continued storyline (or lack thereof) in Born Again.

Prior to the recast, Vincent D'Onofrio previously voiced his hopes for Vannesa's return in Disney+'s new Daredevil series.

Prior to its production delay (due to the ongoing actors' strike), the first look at Sandrine Holt on the set of Daredevil: Born Again was shared.

Following the news that she had been replaced, Ayelet Zurer expressed her sadness to not continue playing the character while still supporting D'Onofrio as Kingpin:

"Sad to not take part. But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio’s biggest fan"

Why Is Marvel Replacing Daredevil's Vanessa?

The simple fact, that is reinforced by this casting confirmation, is that Born Again is not Daredevil Season 4.

In fact, the showrunner of Netflix's Daredevil Season 1, Steven McKnight called this move to reboot the series after three seasons "an old Disney scam:"

"It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

Regardless of the reasoning, Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal appear to be the only actors Disney was hard set on bringing back for the new series.

From there, fans should start thinking of this series as more of a continuation of the Daredevil/ Matt Murdock seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, not necessarily the same guy from the original; series.

To that same effect, the same can be said of Wilson Fisk's appearance in Hawkeye.

While the actors remain, clearly this isn't the exact same story as Disney continues to expand its street-level element of the MCU.

Look out for Daredevil and Kingpin to appear in Echo which is releasing early next year.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released sometime in 2025.