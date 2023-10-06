Disney+ Daredevil Reboot Gets Disappointing New Release Window

Fans will very likely need to wait a lot longer for Disney+’s new take on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Daredevil: Born Again will return fan-favorite Charlie Cox to his most notable role of the Man Without Fear himself, Matt Murdock aka, Daredevil. The new streaming show is produced by Marvel Studios and will be firmly entrenched in the MCU and its continuity.

Production on the 18-episode season was well underway until shooting came to a halt due to the Hollywood strikes. And with cameras still unable to get rolling, a considerable delay in Born Again’s release date is expected.

Daredevil: Born Again's New Release Window Revealed

Marvel

According to a United States copyright filing submitted by Marvel Studios, the approximate release window for Daredevil: Born Again is 2025 on Disney+.

The specific month given is January 2025, but that could simply be a result of the copyright system needing an input of a month along with the year.

In any case, the filing lists that date as “approximate,” but as with so many other stalled shows and films, when Daredevil will actually drop is all dependent on how things go with the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

Still, this development may come as a disheartening one for Marvel fans, especially considering that Born Again was originally slated for the Spring of next year. A delay was indeed previously indicated, but this is a far lengthier pushback than some people may have been expecting.

What’s Known About Disney+’s Daredevil Series?

So, despite the fact that the show is a long way off, what‘s the skinny on Ol’ Hornhead’s latest live-action outing?

Well, for starters, Charlie Cox will, of course, be reprising his role as intrepid attorney/vigilante Matt Murdock.

However, his supporting cast from the Netflix incarnation of Daredevil remains MIA, with Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll having been indicated as not playing Foggy and Karen again.

But who else will be back? Well, none other than the one and only Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka, Kingpin. Fisk had a villainous part to play in 2021’s Hawkeye and will again appear in Echo, due out in early 2024.

Beyond all that, it’s a safe bet that audiences can look forward to dynamic fight scenes, compelling characters, and strong emotional beats when Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again finally hits Disney+.