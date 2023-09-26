Marvel Teases Kingpin's MCU Return In New Echo Plot Synopsis (Official)

New details about Echo not only referenced Kingpin but hinted at his role within the MCU series.

Currently slated to premiere in January 2024, Echo is a Hawkeye spin-off focusing on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez as she returns to her Native American roots following the events of Jeremy Renner’s 2021 Disney+ series.

In addition to Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is confirmed to return along with Charlie Cox's Daredevil ahead of their other reunion in Daredevil: Born Again.

Echo Synopsis Hints at Kingpin's MCU Comeback

Marvel Studios' submitted description of Echo Episode 1 to the U.S. Copyright Catalog teased Kingpin's whereabouts and his role within the 2024 series.

In the premiere episode's synopsis, Marvel Studios described Maya Lopez as the "successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk:"

"Marvel Studios presents "Echo" in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition, Kingpin's Vincent D'Onofrio received second billing right underneath Echo's main star, Alaqua Cox.

The last Marvel audiences saw of Kingpin was when Maya, recently aware of his deception and betrayal, was shown pointing a gun at the gangster and firing a shot off-screen.

This new synopsis supports what 2022 D23 Expo attendees were shown in a first look at Echo, specifically Kingpin with a bandage over his gunshot wound and saying to Maya, "It's been a long time."

Is Echo Required Viewing for Daredevil: Born Again?

Due to Echo's mention of Kingpin in its first episode synopsis, and Vincent D'Onofrio's billing, it's possible that D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk isn't a cameo but rather a major player.

While this remains to be seen, it's looking more like Echo will be required viewing for Daredevil fans as Alaqua Cox's narrative will be key to what transpires in Charlie Cox's.

In addition, Episode 1's mention of Maya Lopez as the "successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk" suggests Kingpin may be out of commission at the start with Maya leading his Tracksuit Mafia and his criminal operation.

If so, the question is how he will go about retaking his empire and how will this factor into his other rumored ambitions.

If Echo keeps its January 2024 date, further details shouldn't be long in coming; but regardless, fans should expect Echo to serve as a bridge between Hawkeye to Born Again.

Echo is currently set to debut in January 2024.