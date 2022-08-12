MCU Rumor Reveals New Kingpin Scene Details for Disney+’s Echo

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin made a triumphant return in Hawkeye, serving as the show's overarching villain. The character's surprising comeback earned a positive reaction from fans, mainly due to the actor's incredible performance in the three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil series.

Although the canonicity of the aforementioned series to the MCU is still up in the air, Kingpin's upcoming return to Echo could potentially address this issue.

Echo is set to feature Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez at the forefront, with the series expected to dive into the character's backstory. This means that more of the established bond between Kingpin and Echo from Hawkeye will be further explored in the series. Now, new details about Kingpin's role in Echo have been revealed.

Echo Set to Feature More Kingpin Flashbacks

The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill shared new details about a specific scene from Echo involving Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin.

Hill revealed that D'Onofrio was spotted on the set of the Disney+ series in a scene "involving a little girl and ice cream (and a fight!)," with her speculating that this sequence could be flashbacks involving a young Maya Lopez and Fisk:

"Yes. Kingpin has been spotted on the set of #Echo recently in a scene involving a little girl and ice cream (and a fight!). Seems as if we have some flashbacks being filmed for the series."

It's possible that the scene being filmed for Echo is a continuation of a deleted scene from Hawkeye featuring a young Maya Lopez and Fisk.

Marvel Studios

During this scene, Fisk informs Maya that her father is busy, then he tells her that he will take her out for ice cream before they go home.

Marvel Studios

How Will Kingpin's Flashbacks Fit in Echo's Story

At the end of Hawkeye, the series made it seem that Maya Lopez killed Kingpin, but many would agree that the Daredevil villain is not that easy to kill. Wilson Fisk's return in Echo is all but certain that he survived, and this already spells trouble for Alaqua Cox's MCU character.

There's a strong chance that a showdown between Maya and Kingpin is on the table in Echo, meaning that these flashbacks could showcase how deeper the bond is between them in the past. As a result, there will be an underlying emotional weight when the pair face off.

Given that Lizzie Hill also noted that there is a fight that will happen in the ice cream-centric sequence, it's possible that Maya will be bullied or attacked by a group of thugs, forcing Fisk to defend her. This could be where Maya will discover how brutal Fisk really is, potentially changing her outlook towards her father figure.

All will be revealed when Echo premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2023.