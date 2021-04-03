Hawkeye Disney+: New Set Photo Shows Echo Superhero Actress Alaqua Cox

The Hawkeye Disney+ series is set to bring the archer back into the MCU spotlight, but Clint Barton is not alone.

Coming along for the ride is Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who is still hard at work with filming opposite Jeremy Renner. Many exciting action sequences have been teased through set photos, including a car chase ripped straight from the pages of Marvel Comics. Another superhero making her way over to Hawkeye is Echo, who will be portrayed by Alaqua Cox.

Also known as Maya Lopez, Echo is a deaf superhero capable of mimicking the movements of another person. This unique powerset seems to be enough to warrant a spinoff series for the character, as a solo project is supposedly in development for Disney+.

Cox was briefly seen on the set of Hawkeye towards the tail end of last year, but a new image has reaffirmed that she is very much involved with the upcoming series...

ALAQUA COX ON THE SET OF HAWKEYE

In a Reddit post on r/MarvelStudios, user Tajul92 shared a photo of Alaqua Cox smiling on the set of the Hawkeye Disney+ series. The image appears to originate from Cox's Instagram, which is currently set to private.

A LARGER ROLE FOR ECHO?

It was known that Alaqua Cox was attached to star in Hawkeye, but this new photo may indicate that the actress may be much more involved than previously thought. Considering Cox was also seen filming in December 2020, Echo may have quite a substantial role in the series and help Kate and Clint throughout the show's run.

As Echo is said to be getting a show of her own, Marvel Studios seems to be making the most out of Maya Lopez' debut to prepare fans for her eventual solo project.

Echo's inclusion in Hawkeye is interesting, as she is usually depicted as a supporting character for Daredevil. Perhaps Marvel could use Maya Lopez as a way to bring the Devil of Hell's Kitchen into the fold, considering that an appearance from Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home is still up in the air.

Maya Lopez has also assumed the mantle of Ronin in the comics, which is rumored to be taken on by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. Perhaps the persona could be passed on again, allowing Echo to operate as the samurai-inspired character.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ in late 2021.