Hawkeye Disney+: Best Look Yet at Echo Superhero Revealed In Marvel Set Photos

While the MCU is off to a flying start with their efforts on Disney+, Phase 4 is far from complete. Multiple series and movies are still deep in the process of filming with seven of these releases coming between June and December 2021.

The last Disney+ show releasing this year is Hawkeye, which will be Jeremy Renner’s first MCU solo project as he trains Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Another young hero he will take under his wing is Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, who is already being set up as a key player for the MCU’s future.

In light of that fact, fans can now see a new look at this upcoming character in action…

NEW PHOTOS OF ECHO ARRIVE

Just Jared released the clearest looks yet at Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez/Echo from the set of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, releasing on Disney+ in late 2021. This will be the deaf hero's first appearance in the MCU alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Alaqua Cox can be seen suited up on a deserted road, speaking with one of the other crew members as well.

Alaqua Cox is shown next to a motorcycle. The last photo likely shows a stunt double riding that same motorcycle.

Four more pictures depict the motorcycle and its rider in action.

Alaqua Cox is shown alongside fellow actor Fra Free (who is playing The Clown in the series) in the last batch of photos.

THE MCU'S NEWEST LEADING WOMAN

Not much is known about Echo's storyline within Hawkeye on Disney+, but Marvel Studios has major plans for Cox to help carry the franchise in the years to come. Plans are already in place for Cox to lead her own solo Echo series spinning off from Hawkeye, and it wouldn't be a shock to see her teaming up with Kate Bishop again in a more Young Avengers-centric project.

While these set photos don't reveal much about her place in the story, although her appearance next to Fra Fee could make for some interesting dynamics as the plot progresses. Fans are looking forward to Marvel's first Native American hero, as well as the franchise's first deaf leading character, as Hawkeye sets the path for multiple groundbreaking journeys to begin.

Hawkeye is currently filming and will debut on Disney+ in late 2021.