Disney Shuts Down Production Again on the MCU’s Biggest Disney+ Show

The MCU's biggest Disney+ show yet has been shut down due to the ongoing writer's strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA).

The WGA's strike started on May 2 after its members decided to take action to seek a new deal with Hollywood studios.

As a result, several MCU projects already shut down, namely Thunderbolts, Blade, and Wonder Man. Tom Holland also shared that development for Spider-Man 4 was halted "in solidarity with the writers."

Disney+'s Daredevil Halts Production Again

As per Deadline, filming for Daredevil: Born Again has been shut down. The Charlie Cox-led series was initially supposed to film scenes at its New York home base of Silvercup East, but it didn't push through.

Silvercup East has been a main picketing location for striking WGA members.

Production on the MCU reboot series was previously shut down by sunrise picketing outside of Silvercupt East on May 8 when members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 declined to cross the line. This led to production being shut down for the rest of the week.

Daredevil: Born Again is Marvel's biggest Disney+ series yet due to its historic 18-episode count and planned eight-month shoot.

Will Disney+ Delay Daredevil: Born Again’s Planned Release Window?

Daredevil: Born Again has a planned release window of Spring 2024, but it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios and Disney will move forward with it due to the current production delay.

Given that there is no active negotiation response from the studios, it's possible that the strike will continue in the coming months. If so, then it is unknown when Daredevil: Born Again will resume filming.

The show's lengthy production being halted spells bad news not just for its upcoming release but also for the current Marvel Studios slate. If the Daredevil reboot is delayed, then the rest of the projects might also be pushed back.

Hopefully, the issues between the writers and the studios will be resolved sooner rather than later.

Daredevil: Born Again has no release date yet.