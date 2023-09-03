Disney+'s Daredevil Reboot Gets Delayed Indefinitely (Report)

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again reboot just got delayed indefinitely.

The highly anticipated project, which brings back Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, was originally expected to debut its 18-episode season in Spring 2024. However, over the last few months, it’s hit some snags.

For one, despite trying to work its way through the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strike, the series ended up shutting production down completely. To make matters worse, there’s now a second strike (from SAG-AFTRA) to add on top of the first—both of which remain unsolved.

For a while, many fans have already started to assume that the streaming series wasn’t going to make its original release window.

Daredevil: Born Again Delayed Indefinitely

Marvel

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again was just delayed indefinitely.

The show will no longer debut in Spring 2024. Instead, the project is currently off the release calendar entirely—alongside Ironheart and Wonder Man.

If production picks up no later than the start of next year, Born Again could easily make it into Spring 2025. However, that will all depend on when the studios will finally agree to new contracts with both WGA and SAG-AFTRA to end the strikes.

Daredevil Will Be Reborn… Eventually

While many fans will understandably be sad to wait longer for Daredevil: Born Again, at this point, delays for Marvel Studios projects are becoming the norm. Hopefully, when the show does arrive, its quality will be up to par with what fans are expecting—or, at the very least, better than Secret Invasion.

Joining Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in returning to the MCU will be Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Sadly, there’s still no concrete word on fans seeing the likes of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones or Mike Colter’s Luke Cage anytime soon.

Two other actors who didn’t seem to make the cut are Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson. While anything could still happen, plentiful rumors seem certain that both characters were not included in Born Again.

In the meantime, fans should expect to see Daredevil pop up briefly in Echo, which just moved from its November release to January 2024.