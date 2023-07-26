Disney+'s Daredevil Star Shares Blunt Response to Controversial Foggy Nelson Rumor

A star of Daredevil: Born Again just offered their comments regarding some recent rumors about Foggy Nelson's involvement in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Previously, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that two key characters from Netflix's Daredevil would not be returning for Marvel Studios' reboot: Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page. Needless to say, many fans were vocally upset about this news.

Recently, rumors have been starting to spread from Twitter user CanWeGetSomeToast that Matt Murdock will be part of a new firm in the upcoming series, meaning Nelson and Murdock is no more. Instead, he'll be working with Nikki M. James' Kristen McDuffie.

It's worth reiterating that this information is not official and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Despite that, it seems one Born Again star is listening.

Kingpin Offers Blunt Response to Foggy's Absence

Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin, offered up blunt words to fans getting riled up over rumors claiming Foggy Nelson and Matt Murdock are no more.

In response to all the rumors, RecoveringPagan on Twitter started to trash the possible change in direction, exclaiming, "No Karen, no Foggy, no thanks."

The man behind Wilson Fisk simply stated: "Patience. Patience...."

It's difficult to read too much into the actor's statement, as it could be interpreted in any number of ways. The sentiment, however, is undeniable—don't judge the project and its story until it's been seen as a whole.

A New Page for Matt Murdock

It's worth noting how many years will have passed since the events of Daredevil's third season (2018), assuming any of it is canon. A lot can happen during that time, especially given how life-changing The Blip was.

Perhaps Foggy Nelson was blipped, causing Matt to break away from his old firm, or vice versa. The two could have also simply drifted apart.

There are darker scenarios—maybe Foggy and Karen's absence has to do with the death of one or both of them off-screen in the timeframe between Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel Studios' Born Again. Maybe the returning Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin played a part in their hypothetical demise.

Either way, if the rumors are true, Marvel is probably just working to make Born Again feel like its own show, something a new supporting cast and fresh situations will help accomplish.

At least Matt Murdock will be getting Jon Bernthal's Punisher back, so that's at least one friendly returning face.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in Spring 2024, though, with the current ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans should expect that date to be delayed.