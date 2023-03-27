First Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin In Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again (Set Photo)

While Daredevil: Born Again is in the midst of filming in New York, a brand-new set photo revealed the first unofficial look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Marvel villain.

Production for Disney+'s Daredevil reboot has given fans more insight into this portrayal of Wilson Fisk. Set photos revealed that the show will explore Kingpin's origin story and the character running for mayor of New York.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, Fisk's larger presence in Daredevil: Born Again suggests that it could have major ramifications across the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Shows Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin

A newly surfaced image, as shared by u/DCcomixfan on the Marvel Studios subreddit, shows Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin filming outside on the New York City set of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

The photo shows Fisk wearing his usual suit and tie as he looks confused while observing something from afar:

Based on the image, Fisk appears to be notably skinnier compared to his last appearance in Hawkeye:

This new set photo serves as a reminder of how skinny Fisk was during Netflix's Daredevil Season 1:

Past set photos from Daredevil: Born Again also showed Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in his classic Marvel attire, with the actor wearing his iconic suit and tie along with a fancy coat.

Why Daredevil Reboot Will Show Kingpin’s Road to Recovery

Given that a flashback scene involving a younger Wilson Fisk and Kingpin's rise to the top of New York's political echelon are included in Daredevil: Born Again, it seems that a good chunk of the series will explore how this version of the Marvel villain is different from his Netflix counterpart.

While Netflix's Daredevil Season 1 showcased Fisk as a powerful figure of Hell's Kitchen, the historic 18-episode run of Born Again allows the MCU show to expand the villain's story, adding depth to an already-complicated character.

More so, Hawkeye left Wilson Fisk in an unfortunate situation after being shot by Maya Lopez. It's possible that he lost weight after recovering from being shot by Echo during the show's finale.

Daredevil: Born Again could show the villain's road to recovery, ultimately leading to his mayoral victory for New York. Doing this would allow a bittersweet moment for Fisk before his eventual showdown with Charlie Cox's titular protector of Hell's Kitchen.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.