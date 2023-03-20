New Disney+ Daredevil Set Photos Reveal Flashback Scene

New Daredevil: Born Again on-set photos hinted that the MCU Disney+ series will include a flashback scene.

Since cameras began rolling on the Daredevil revival, fans have caught glimpses of the Disney+ production in New York and learned more about the reboot's new cast.

But now, new photos from the Born Again set revealed what to expect from the series' storytelling.

Disney+ Set Photos Reveal Daredevil Flashback

New photos from Daredevil: Born Again's New York set revealed that the Disney+ series will include a flashback scene as evidenced by a newspaper prop dated 1999.

Photos showcasing the 1999 newspaper can be seen below:

Given that the photos of the deli appear to be set in the '70s or early '80s, it's possible these photos are of two different flashback sequences with the older set serving as part of Kingpin's past and the newspaper marking Matt Murdock's.

Some fans have speculated that Michael Gandolfini may be playing a younger Wilson Fisk.

This wouldn't be the first time a Daredevil show employed flashbacks.

The Netflix Daredevil series actually opened with how young Matt Murdock lost his sight.

Netflix

The series also utilized the same storytelling device for Kingpin.

Netflix

Through flashbacks, audiences witnessed the character's abusive past and how it shaped him into Daredevil's villain.

Netflix

Will Daredevil Flashbacks Connect to Greater MCU?

With new evidence suggesting Daredevil: Born Again is, in fact, a soft reboot of the Netflix series, it will be interesting to see how Disney+'s flashbacks differ from those in the original show.

Will Born Again change what audiences know of these two characters' childhoods? Or will the series provide additional context to their respective histories?

Regardless, it's great to see that Marvel Studios is using the show's record-breaking18 episodes to further develop Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's characters.

But now that Daredevil: Born Again is within the MCU, the question Marvel fans will be asking is whether the Disney+ series will somehow reference events from the MCU past in these flashbacks.

After all, audiences have seen glimpses of the MCU in both the '70s and the '90s before; and from what fans know of Loki Season 2, the God of Mischief will visit the 1970s on Disney+ later this year.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.