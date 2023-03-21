MCU: First Look at Kingpin's Rebooted Origin Story (Photos)

New photos revealed Daredevil: Born Again's rebooted origin story for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Earlier photos taken on the Disney+ set confirmed Marvel Studios' plans to utilize flashbacks for the Daredevil reboot. However, little was known apart from when they took place.

But now, this new batch of on-set images shows what fans can expect from the MCU's version of Wilson Fisk's origin story.

Kingpin's New Daredevil: Born Again Flashbacks

New photos posted on social media revealed Daredevil: Born Again's flashback scenes featuring a young Kingpin and his origin story.

The flashback appears to take place in New York City during the 1970s.

The following Tweet claims that one of the boys is a young Wilson Fisk and that the episode involves neighborhood bullies.

These photos suggest a departure from Kingpin's flashback origin story in the Netflix Daredevil series.

In Episode 8 of Season 1, Kingpin's younger self was played by Cole Jensen and his abusive relationship with his father shaped the character into the Daredevil villain.

New Scene or New Story for MCU's Young Kingpin?

Since details are scarce concerning this newly revealed scene, it's hard to say whether Marvel Studios is completely rewriting young Kingpin's origins or is simply exploring another point within his life.

Regardless, these images confirm audiences will be seeing more of the antagonist's childhood and the events that made him.

It's also worth noting that one of the posts mentioned filming a flashback episode instead of a flashback scene.

While that's not confirmed, it is possible that Daredevil: Born Again's 18-episode season could include episodes solely dedicated to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's respective histories.

As production continues for Born Again, fans should expect to see and learn more about this highly-anticipated series and what Marvel Studios has in store.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.