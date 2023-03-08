First Look at Daredevil's Disney+ Production Revealed (Photos)

A new on-location photo in New York showcases equipment being set up for filming, marking the beginning of Daredevil: Born Again's production.

This is a moment fans have been waiting for ever since the character's original Netflix show was canceled back in 2018. Five years later, Marvel Studios is ready to pick up the pieces and move forward with a, as Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio puts it, "very different" reboot.

Ahead of filming, star Charlie Cox was recently spotted in the wild in New York City—making it clear that his new show is about to happen.

Both Cox and D'Onofrio have even been hitting the gym in preparation. But now, it's time for them to get to work.

Production Begins for Daredevil Disney+ Series

Thanks to News12 The Bronx, fans have a glimpse of Daredevil: Born Again starting production.

News12

Images show the crew of the project setting up lighting and camera equipment outside of Yonkers' mayor's office in Westchester County, New York.

News12

The building in question certainly gives off the right vibes for the upcoming series, which follows a character who works as a lawyer by day and a crime-fighting vigilante by night.

New York

The office also has a nice courtroom inside, which could be where the show will end up filming. Currently, it isn't known if filming will take place inside or outside.

New York

How Daredevil’s Courtroom Antics Might Be Featured on Disney+

It would be quite fitting if one of the production's first days is in the above courtroom.

It was recently revealed that the series had hired several experienced attorneys (and writers) to help with the legal side of the show. Matt Murdock's talents in the courtroom had been mostly ignored in his Netflix days, but it looks like Marvel Studios is hoping to change that.

Don't go thinking that means there'll be a lack of superhero-ing, however. Rumors indicate a new mystical hero will be joining the devil of Hell's Kitchen, and it's doubtful they'll be utilizing their powers in the courtroom.

A recent report even revealed that Jon Bernthal's Punisher is set to return to his role for the upcoming Disney+ reboot.

Countless fans are likely thrilled to see that filming has started, though they'll have to wait until Spring 2024, at the earliest, for the 18-episode series to hit the streaming service.

Though, before he has his own adventures, Charlie Cox is first set to appear at some point in Alaqua Cox's Echo.